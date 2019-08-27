The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Watch 30 dam impressive minutes of Dying Light 2

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

27th August 2019 / 11:01AM

Rage, rage against the delaying of the light. I’ve wanted to write that ever since Dying Light 2 was announced, but developers Techland seem stubbornly on track to zombify early 2020. Look, here’s thirty minutes from a middley point in the game, replete with grappling hooks and parkour and decisions. It’s the same thirty minutes I already saw and liked at E3.

Mirror’s Edge with zombies (mostly) worked before, and these thirty minutes suggest they can again. The big hook this time around is a city that changes long with your decisions, with entire areas only accessible through replays or by jumping into a friend’s game.

I’m cringingly aware that drawing conclusions from pre-release game slices is for chumps. Aside from that dull bit with the repetitive hammer dodging, this has the reek of the overly-pristine. I doubt an average half hour will weave seemingly plot-critical decisions into impressively varied tumbling and tussling, winding up at fortresses that yield to different angles of assault. I’m glad at least one such segment exists, though.

That’s some good running, good gunning, and decisions with demonstrable impact. The floodgates at the end of the demo open up a whole new area, inaccessible for those who keep the taps off -unless you go for a swim later in the game, as creative director Adrian Ciszewsk told me back in June.

“Techland are adamant that you’ll only see 50% of the game on a normal playthrough – at least in terms of the story. That’s certainly one way to make decisions meaningful, and Ciszewsk was keen to stress how much you can miss. ‘You’ll be losing a lot of quests, friends, factions or communities. You can meet a lot of communities, then another player might not meet any of those communities because of the decisions they’ve made!'”

Here’s my full Dying Light 2 preview, in case you’d rather picture the demo with your mind’s eye than your literal ones.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Dying Light 2 release date, trailer, setting, story, multiplayer

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

Dying Light 2 announced, co-written by Chris Avellone

14

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

World Of Warcraft Classic is now live, jumping back to 2006

3

The best Minecraft servers 1.14 - Survival servers, Hunger Games, and more

Minecraft servers have come a long way in 10 years...

The best Minecraft seeds 1.14 - Minecraft 1.14 seeds list with Amidst screenshots

You can probably learn a lot about me from these Minecraft seeds

The best Minecraft skins of the past 10 years (plus download links)

Iron Man, Herobrine, Einstein, Kratos, and many more