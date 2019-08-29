The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Podcast: The post-Gamescom tidy-up

29th August 2019 / 5:00PM

The German gamesblast of Gamescom 2019 is over, so let’s honour the team of RPS treehousers who went on a gruelling mission across Europe last week. Unfortunately, only one survivor seems to have made it back to the podcast room. Alice B is here, scarred and bruised, to tell us about Atomicrops, Empire of Sin, The Longing, Humankind, Bloodlines 2, The Eternal Cylinder, and a whole lot more of the games she witnessed during the terror of Cologne. Brendan, meanwhile has been monkeying around at home in Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey. The knob.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who wasn’t at Gamescom (as far as we know?)

Links:
All our Gamescom 2019 coverage

Angela Merkel is unwell

The Longing is a 400-day-long game

The Eternal Cylinder looks wonderfully strange

Seed is an ambitious MMO city builder

In Empire of Sin your gangsters can become serial killers

Spiritfarer is about ferrying souls to the afterlife

The Bloodlines 2 demo can be violent or talky

The Settlers is being rebooted

Humankind is a new upcoming 4X game

Kine is a puzzler about musical instruments

Atomicrops is like a twin-stick Stardew Valley

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is not a great ape

Magnum’s Cookie and Cream

Sorry to Bother You is a surreal comedy and very good

