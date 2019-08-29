Podcast: The post-Gamescom tidy-up
The German gamesblast of Gamescom 2019 is over, so let’s honour the team of RPS treehousers who went on a gruelling mission across Europe last week. Unfortunately, only one survivor seems to have made it back to the podcast room. Alice B is here, scarred and bruised, to tell us about Atomicrops, Empire of Sin, The Longing, Humankind, Bloodlines 2, The Eternal Cylinder, and a whole lot more of the games she witnessed during the terror of Cologne. Brendan, meanwhile has been monkeying around at home in Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey. The knob.
You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.
You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who wasn’t at Gamescom (as far as we know?)
Links:
All our Gamescom 2019 coverage
The Longing is a 400-day-long game
The Eternal Cylinder looks wonderfully strange
Seed is an ambitious MMO city builder
In Empire of Sin your gangsters can become serial killers
Spiritfarer is about ferrying souls to the afterlife
The Bloodlines 2 demo can be violent or talky
The Settlers is being rebooted
Humankind is a new upcoming 4X game
Kine is a puzzler about musical instruments
Atomicrops is like a twin-stick Stardew Valley
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is not a great ape
