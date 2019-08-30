Best PC gaming deals of the week - 30th August 2019

It’s Labor Day weekend for our US friends, so I thought I’d liven things up a bit with a more work-appropriate header for this week’s best PC gaming deals and this was literally the first thing that came up in the ‘working’ category on the Old Book Illustrations website so there you go. Far from having lots of stinky pee deals this week, though, your trusted deals herald has selected the absolute cream of the deals crop for this week’s round-up, including games and hardware alike. So let’s put those clicker fingers to work. It’s time to spin the PC gaming deals wheel.

Game deals

With the first episode of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s Fate of Atlantis DLC going freebies at the moment (until September 1st), that means there are big, Spartan kick-sized savings to be had on the base game – such as this 54% off deal from GamesPlanet. There’s also 54% off the full season pass if you dig the first bit, or you can just get the whole lot for 63% off in either Gold or Ultimate edition form.

GamesPlanet are also doing big discounts on the Kingdom series this weekend, including 80% off Kingdom: New Lands, and 30% off Kingdom: Two Crowns.

Fanatical‘s big summer sale may be over, but you can still get some nice pre-order discounts on some of the big games coming up over the next couple of months. This includes 10% off Borderlands 3, 20% off Football Manager 2020, and 15% off Total War: Warhammer II‘s new The Hunter and the Beast DLC. Plus, anyone looking to get a bit of Man of Medan action in this weekend will be pleased to hear you can get the whole lot for 13% off (arf) at the moment.

Humble, on the other hand, have LOADS of tasty treats this weekend. First up, the latest Humble Monthly pack ‘o games includes RPS favourite Slay the Spire and Squad for just $12. It is a subscription, mind, but that $12 will also get you a bunch of other games that will be revealed on September 6. Last month, for example, subscribers got Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Surviving Mars, Yoku’s Island Express, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, Almost There, The Adventure Pals, Swords & Soldiers II and Don’t Give Up, which is pretty great for $12. If that sounds up your alley, you can sign up for Humble Monthly right here.

Alternatively, you can get Dirt Rally for free (yes, free) simply by signing up to the Humble Bundle newsletter. Hurry, though, as it will stop being free this Sunday.

If you absolutely insist on paying money for your favourite game deals, though, then there are plenty of others to choose from. Humble’s ‘Build Your Own Bandai Namco Bundle‘, for instance, is well worth taking a look at, especially when you can get a massive 75% off Dark Souls III‘s deluxe edition, 75% off Little Nightmares, and 66% off the excellent Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom to name just a few highlights. Plus, buy three or more games on offer and you’ll get even bigger savings. There’s also a more general End of Summer Bandai Namco sale happening, too, that features other lovely things like Katamari Damacy ReRoll, God Eater 3 and older Dark Souls games that aren’t in the build your bundle deal.

Speaking of general end of summer sales, Humble’s big Ubisoft sale also has some nice savings. The Assassin’s Creed Odyssey ones aren’t as good as those going over on GamesPlanet, but if you’re in the mood for some older AssCreeds, such as 60% off Assassin’s Creed Oranges, or 70% off Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, then Humble is the place to be. There’s also 67% off Far Cry 5 and 70% off Watch Dogs 2, plus loads more.

There are plenty of other publishers getting in on the summer sale action, too, including Rockstar (hello GTA), NIS America (Ys, Disgaea etc), Curve (Human Fall Flat, Hue, Flame in the Flood), Rebellion (Sniper Elite, Strange Brigade), and Humble themselves (Forager, Void Bastards, A Hat in Time) but I won’t list every individual game deal because otherwise we’d be here until next week. Just click the publisher links and it you’ll be able to see all of them for yourself.

UK deals:

It may not be a brand-new Super card, but MSI’s GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming GPU is now just £430 over on Ebuyer, making it one of the cheapest Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 cards around. You also get free copies of Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood with it, too, making it even better value for money.

Alternatively, those after one of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 cards (which is arguably the most sensible and best graphics card for decent 4K gaming at the moment) will want to turn their attention to MSI’s RTX 2080 Ventus or RTX 2080 Duke OC, as both of them are down to £610 on Ebuyer.

You can also get £20 off a 500GB Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe SSD, which is down to £100 over on Overclockers UK. This is the successor to one of the best gaming SSDs you can buy today (the 970 Evo), and you can read more about how they compare in my Samsung 970 Evo Plus review.

The best hardware deal going on right now, though? The AOC G2460PF, which is down to an outrageous £158. This is an incredible 1920×1080 monitor (see my AOC G2460PF review or our best gaming monitor rankings for more info) and comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support. Normally £200, this is an absolute steal.

Want something a bit bigger? Then how about the Asus ROG Strix XG35VQ? Normally around £730, this 35in, 3440×1080, 100Hz FreeSync monitor is down to £583 at the moment, plus it’s one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible screens, too, meaning you don’t have to have an AMD graphics card to take advantage of its variable refresh rate tech.

US deals:

Arguably the best hardware deal going this weekend, you can now get the excellent, 4K big brother of one of our best gaming monitor champs, the Acer Predator XB271HK for $500 (down from $700). This 4K IPS panel only has a regular 60Hz refresh rate, but it does have full Nvidia G-Sync support. Or, if you’d rather go super ultra wide, the 49in Acer EI49CR is currently $260 off at $640. This VA monitor has a 3840×1080 resolution (a bit like the enormous Samsung CHG90, and comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync 2 HDR support.

On the peripherals side of things, the wired sibling of our best gaming headset winning Steelseries Arctis 7 headset, the Steelseries Arctis 5, is now down to $69. It comes with the same comfy ski-goggle design as its wireless sibling, as well as its handy ChatMix feature, which lets you tune out chat audio when playing online. Normally $100, this is the cheapest it’s ever been, according to CamelCamelCamel, so now’s the time to pick up a bargain.

Elsewhere, Razer’s Deathadder Elite mouse is half price at the moment, going for just $35, while their Ornata Chroma mecha-membrane keyboard is down to $55. The latter is also the cheapest it’s ever been, but those after a proper mechanical keyboard may want to consider Razer’s Blackwidow instead, which is now $80, down from $120. This has Razer’s green mechanical switches, which have a “tactile and clicky” feel to them.

There are also loads of good gaming laptop deals on at the moment, too, including the Asus ROG Strix Scar II, whose Core i7, RTX 2070 model is $100 off at $2100. I really liked the Scar II when I reviewed it earlier in the year, and it’s still one of the best gaming laptops around in this particular price range. There’s also $350 off the GTX 1070-equipped Alienware M15, which is now $1500 (for more info see my Alienware m15 review).

And if all those deals simply aren’t enough for you, then why not head over to our friends at Jelly Deals, where you’ll find even more Labor Day deal goodies from around the web?

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!