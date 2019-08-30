The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
21

Inside and Celeste are free on the Epic Games Store now

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

30th August 2019 / 3:22PM

“Inside does insert some big ideas into its slender and sinister frame, but that’s not why I loved it – it’s the execution of the big, broad, b-movie elements that I adored,” our former Adam (RPS in peace) said when we called Inside one of 2016’s best games.

“It’s a tricky platform game, with a beautifully melancholy story, and enough creativity on show to give me strength even when the going got so tough I almost lost hope,” Adam (again) said in our Celeste review in 2018.

Good pair of platformers, those, and quite different. Good news too: both are currently free for keepsies on the Epic Games Store.

Head on over by Thursday, December 5th and you can grab the pair for free. You will need an Epic account, obvs, and the Epic Launcher to download ’em.

We have a formal Inside review too, by the way. Our former John (RPS in pieces) was considerably less into the Limbo follow-up than the rest of the gang. But for free, even he’d probably recommend you go have a look. It is quite pretty when it wants to be.

We called Celeste one of the best of its year too, as well as gushing over its dash move.

Epic do pay developers for these giveaways. They’re part of Epic’s spend-o-rama to bootstrap their subpar store, see. I’ll take the carrot of freebies over the stick of exclusives, ta. We recently spoke to Epic and their latest indie exclusives about all that.

The next freebies, from September 5th, will be lovely undersea adventure Abzu and murderous platformer The End Is Nigh. In other freebie news, Humble are giving away Steam keys for Dirt Rally for a few days.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (21)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Celeste

Mountains of sadness

23

Kirby makes climbing Celeste mountain look easy in Ingeste

5

Charity speedrunning marathon Awesome Games Done Quick 2019 starts today

12

Night In The Woods wins IGF Grand Prize

9

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Unknown Pleasures: Find your windmill

The best unknown games on Steam

2

Control RTX: A guide to ray tracing and what you need to get the best performance

It's all under control

11

RPS Verdict: Streets Of Rogue

Be a cannibal, eat the rich

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - PC release date, Zinogre trailer

Do you want to build a Snowdrake?