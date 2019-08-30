The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Memory and meaning melt away in Wilmot's Warehouse, out now

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

30th August 2019 / 11:13AM

Welcome to Wilmot’s Warehouse, where boxes come in and meaning fizzles out. Or at least dissolves into puddles of tenuously-related nonsense. It’s a puzzle game about storing and delivering objects – lots of them, under time pressure. It came out yesterday, and should appeal to anyone who’s ever been secretly pleased when vast quantities of different-coloured beads have scattered across the living room. Or got a buzz from placing cutlery in the right receptacle.

I’ve played for ten minutes and already have a pile I’m referring to as “circles I don’t understand”. I think most people will like this, to be honest. Especially after seeing Pip’s evident delight in the trailer.

Normally I’d say something about how much I like the trailer’s understated approach, but yep, that’s ex-RPSer Philippa Warr. We’ve played Dota for thousands of hours together and I have all the bias. You’ll just have to decide how much you like it by yourself so we can move on.

The game is like a memory challenge created from your own arbitrary decisions. The tutorial rubbed that in by telling me to sort a pile into “winter” and “hats”, then serving up a woollen hat while a triangle who I think is my supervisor gave me a smug ‘whatcha gonna do’ look. I did not wake up prepared for surprise Pip or passive triangle aggression.

It’s being made by Loot Rascals developers Hollow Ponds, who’ve taken a simple idea and sprinkled it with smaller, equally smart ones. You’re given fine control over moving multiple boxes in a way that’s fiddly at first, but before long I know I’ll be towing boxes from all four of my weirdly sticky sides. Some objects seem to just be abstract shapes, which has already lead to me deciding something is a boat for convenience’s sake. I’m worried I’ve already sown the seeds of my own destruction.

You can grab Wilmot’s Warehouse for £11.40/$15/€12.50 from Steam or Itch.

