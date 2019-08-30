The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: roses, landmines, The 39 Steps, and Doom). Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 17 answers.

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s jigsaw puzzle foxer:

a1 Trumpeter SA-10 Grumble (phuzz)

a2 Tamiya Ferrari 312T3 (Matchstick)

a3 MiniArt Feldgendarmerie (Stugle)

a4 Italeri Renault R5 Rally (WildebeestGames)

a5 Minicraft/Hasegawa Anzio Annie (Stugle)

a6 AMT/ERTL Anakin’s podracer (a_monk)

b1 Heller Smit Rotterdam (a_monk)

b2 Revell Hustler (phuzz)

b3 Tower Trams Metropolitan Tram 331 (Matchstick)

b4 Revell USS Voyager (Stugle)

b5 Bronco Vickers Tetrarch (phuzz, unacom)

b6 Airfix Albion fueller (WildebeestGames)

c1 Bandai Ankylosaurus (phuzz)

c2 AFV Club Nashorn (unacom)

c3 MPM X-15 (Matchstick)

c4 Frog Supermarine S.6B (Dr. Breen)

c5 Aoshima HMS Dorsetshire (Rorschach617, Stugle)

c6 Takom M3 Grant CDL (unacom)

d1 Wingnut Wings Sopwith 2.F1 (Dr. Breen)

d2 Tamiya I-400 sub (phuzz)

d3 Airfix Toyota 2000 GT (Matchstick, Stugle)

d4 Lindberg Henschel Hs 129 (Rorschach617, unacom, Stugle)

d5 RS Flettner Fl 282 (Stugle)

d6 Airfix SR.N4 hovercraft (Matchstick)

e1 Airfix Stratos 4 TSR.2MS (unacom)

e2 ICM Beefeater (Stugle)

e3 Heller SAAB 21 (Matchstick)

e4 Panda Buffalo MPCV (Matchstick)

e5 Zvezda Tu-134A (phuzz)

e6 Revell Gemini capsule (phuzz)

f1 Revell BR 131/231 (Matchstick)

f2 Special Hobby Helldiver (Stugle)

f3 Emhar Whippet (WildebeestGames)

f4 LS Walther P38-K (Matchstick)

f5 ACE US Army staff car (WildebeestGames)

f6 Italeri Antonov An-2 (phuzz)