The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

30th August 2019 / 1:00PM

The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: roses, landmines, The 39 Steps, and Doom). Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 17 answers. 

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s jigsaw puzzle foxer:

a1 Trumpeter SA-10 Grumble (phuzz)
a2 Tamiya Ferrari 312T3 (Matchstick)
a3 MiniArt Feldgendarmerie (Stugle)
a4 Italeri Renault R5 Rally (WildebeestGames)
a5 Minicraft/Hasegawa Anzio Annie (Stugle)
a6 AMT/ERTL Anakin’s podracer (a_monk)

b1 Heller Smit Rotterdam (a_monk)
b2 Revell Hustler (phuzz)
b3 Tower Trams Metropolitan Tram 331 (Matchstick)
b4 Revell USS Voyager (Stugle)
b5 Bronco Vickers Tetrarch (phuzz, unacom)
b6 Airfix Albion fueller (WildebeestGames)

c1 Bandai Ankylosaurus (phuzz)
c2 AFV Club Nashorn (unacom)
c3 MPM X-15 (Matchstick)
c4 Frog Supermarine S.6B (Dr. Breen)
c5 Aoshima HMS Dorsetshire (Rorschach617, Stugle)
c6 Takom M3 Grant CDL (unacom)

d1 Wingnut Wings Sopwith 2.F1 (Dr. Breen)
d2 Tamiya I-400 sub (phuzz)
d3 Airfix Toyota 2000 GT (Matchstick, Stugle)
d4 Lindberg Henschel Hs 129 (Rorschach617, unacom, Stugle)
d5 RS Flettner Fl 282 (Stugle)
d6 Airfix SR.N4 hovercraft (Matchstick)

e1 Airfix Stratos 4 TSR.2MS (unacom)
e2 ICM Beefeater (Stugle)
e3 Heller SAAB 21 (Matchstick)
e4 Panda Buffalo MPCV (Matchstick)
e5 Zvezda Tu-134A (phuzz)
e6 Revell Gemini capsule (phuzz)

f1 Revell BR 131/231 (Matchstick)
f2 Special Hobby Helldiver (Stugle)
f3 Emhar Whippet (WildebeestGames)
f4 LS Walther P38-K (Matchstick)
f5 ACE US Army staff car (WildebeestGames)
f6 Italeri Antonov An-2 (phuzz)

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Flare Path: Operation Barbarouser

First impressions of Fantasy General 2

1

Best PC gaming deals of the week - 30th August 2019

Cheap games, graphics cards, monitors and more

1

Teamfight Tactics - TFT items cheat sheet [9.17]

The Fallout 76 players who started an art gallery in the wasteland

Hm, yes, very evocative

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Flare Path: Operation Barbarouser

First impressions of Fantasy General 2

1

Best PC gaming deals of the week - 30th August 2019

Cheap games, graphics cards, monitors and more

1

Teamfight Tactics - TFT items cheat sheet [9.17]

The Fallout 76 players who started an art gallery in the wasteland

Hm, yes, very evocative

2