Cyberpunk 2077 shows more of the tools literally in your hands

I’ve been trying not to follow Cyberpunk 2077‘s marketing too closely, as much as my job allows, because I want to discover Night City fresh-ish when I finally get to visit it myself. I am glad to have briefly broken that to watch a new 14-minute explain-o-vid, because three neat images caught my eye. If your V has superarms, they’ll pop open in a delightfully Ghost In The Shell-y way while jacking secured doors open. If your V is more into hacking the planet, you can remotely jack into cybermen with a whip of your glowing nanowire. Thirdly, the hacking minigame looks neat. Here, watch this “deep dive” video.

CD Projekt Red do stress that what you’re seeing is “work-in-progress” and so “everything you see is potentially subject to change.” But they also issue spoiler warnings, so perhaps some might not. Steer clear if you’re enjoying blissful ignorance.

But really, those jackarms are great:

As are the armjacks:

After long years when even whispers sounded loud, the Witcher gang are shouting about Cyberpunk 2077 a whole lot these days. Our Alice Bee talked with a number of folks involved at Gamescom in August, reporting back to tell us that “Cyberpunk 2077 might secretly be a cool hacker stealth game“, that its setting of Night City “strives to be a unique and grounded cyberpunk city“, and what the Cyberpunk RPG original creator has to say about “turning his tabletop game into Cyberpunk 2077.” Obviously I am just quoting from post titles there because, as stated, I’m trying to keep this as unknown as my job allows.

I’ll see you next year on April 16th, Cyberpunk. Bye for now.

If you, unlike me, want to know every tiny detail now, you might enjoy the version of that video which tacks onto the end a long chat with high-ranking members of the dev team: