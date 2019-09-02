The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Lone WoW Classic player beats pro teams to hit level 60 first

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

2nd September 2019 / 7:04PM

Who really has the time to do this? It took me so long to get to World Of Warcraft’s mythical 60 level cap that three expansions had passed and I was 20 levels behind the new bar. Didn’t even touch a raid until 2 years back, and by then all the folks I started with had quit the game and started real, adult lives. Typical.

Now there are all these new kids, putting me to shame in a videogame I’ve plonked an embarrassing number of hours into. The absolute state of it.

Getting to 60 first was apparently a big deal for World Of Warcraft Classic players. It’s only been a week since the nostalgia-driven MMORPG launched, but the notorious grind has already been bested.

Pro Warcraft raiders Method had a whole thing set up, strapping their best players into their most expensive gamer-chairs in the nicest Los Angeles studio to burn through another world first. But like all good campy action flicks, the plucky underdog nicked the spotlight from under Method’s collective noses.

Over on a quiet European realm, a 22-year-old Maltese player named Jokerd was not-so-quietly stealing Method’s thunder. Over the course of a 79-hour livestream, the lone Gnome Mage burned his way to the top of the ladder. At 8:40 pm CEST last Friday, Jokerd took the win.

Skip to around 18:19:00 for the (loud-mouthed) moment of truth.

Avoiding dungeons for the most part, Jokerd’s regime was largely the joke answer people give when asked what you do in World Of Warcraft. He killed boars. Lots and lots of boars. And bandits, and bears, and skeletons, and cultists, and so on.

There’s been a little contention over Jokerd’s late-game use of layering – a server-optimising mechanic that sorts players into quieter instances of the world. The champion responded by claiming he’d already won at that point, and wanted to save a couple of hours.

Following the win, dozens of fans joined Jokerd in painting the streets of Stormwind red. And blue, and yellow, and all the latency-spiking special-effect colours of the rainbow. Method even commended the lone mage’s win via Twitter. No hard feelings, eh?

Once the party died down, Jokerd then did what anyone with a long-standing Warcraft sub desperately wishes they could do and deleted his account.

Attempted to, anyway. Turns out, World Of Warcraft doesn’t let you delete characters with mail in their inbox, and fans wouldn’t stop sending him presents. Gosh, what a problem.

It’d probably be for the best, though. There’s not particularly much to do at World Of Warcraft Classic’s endgame right now – less so without 39 others making the long climb to fill out the raid roster.

Personally, I can’t imagine anything more miserable. Even getting my wee gnome to level 20 has been a right chore.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Freelance writer, game designer, mech pilot. Made a game once. Well chuffed.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: World of Warcraft: Legion

One fel swoop

46

Wot I Think: World Of Warcraft - Warlords Of Draenor

Hearth and home

58

WoW Classic queues are long enough that players are even queuing in-game for quests

18

World Of Warcraft Classic is now live, jumping back to 2006

13

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Razer Kraken X review: So close, yet so far

A tough nut to Kraken

1

Chucklefish's response to accusations of exploiting volunteer Starbound devs isn't good enough

15

Timelapses in Wilmot's Warehouse are supremely satisfying

Speedy delivery

2

Untitled Goose Game will waddle out this month, still officially named Untitled Goose Game

7