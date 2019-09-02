The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Post-apocalyptic road trip Overland launches this month

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

2nd September 2019 / 12:19PM

I quite like dogs, me. Kicking off a trailer with a sad ol’ Shiba is probably unfair, but oh – they’ve pepped right up! Oh gosh, there’s more of them! They’re a little more crabby, but a pooch is a pooch. You can’t fool me. Oh, christ, there’s a few of them now… wait, why are they swarming? Good dogs, nice boys, please don’t bite my arm– ouch!

Overland, the proper stylish disaster road trip from Finji, is hitting the road for real. The roguelike survival strategy has been driving around quaint little low-poly dioramas for a few years now, but every journey needs a destination. Overland will reach its on September 19th.

There’s even a nifty new trailer to go with the launch news. Heads up, pet fans – not every dog makes it out of the video alive. Poor pooch.

Overland has been chugging around for a few years now as a “first access” Itch release. The bleak travelogue tells tale of an escape through procgen post-apocalyptic ghost towns. There’s no Welcome Break stops either, so all your fuel, health kits and overpriced meal deals need to be pried from the clammy claws of mutants.

Three years was long enough for Alec to cool on it, mind. Harsh inventory quirks and naff design decisions dampen a beautiful procedural adventure, while Into The Breach delivers small-scale tactics combat with far more confidence. Alec isn’t here, mind. I won’t have a word said against the knife-wielding dog game.

Look at that tough pup. You can’t pet this pooch. Absolute champ.

Overland is coming for Windows, Mac, and Linux via Steam, Itch.io, and GOG.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Freelance writer, game designer, mech pilot. Made a game once. Well chuffed.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Overland has been left in the dust by Into The Breach

Shadow of the Breach

11

Overland's long and winding road to release ends this autumn

3

Post-Apocaroadtrip: Overland Opens Up Early Access

3

Canabalt Developer Forms Game Studio, Makes All Games

8

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Lone WoW Classic player beats pro teams to hit level 60 first

Razer Kraken X review: So close, yet so far

A tough nut to Kraken

1

Chucklefish's response to accusations of exploiting volunteer Starbound devs isn't good enough

15

Timelapses in Wilmot's Warehouse are supremely satisfying

Speedy delivery

2