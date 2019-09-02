Untitled Goose Game will waddle out this month, still officially named Untitled Goose Game

Nature’s apex bully, the goose, will unleash its spite upon a small English village in Untitled Goose Game later this month. On Friday, developers House House announced a release date of September 20th for their sandbox stealth game, which stars a honking wee git stealing from, tricking, and generally bother the poor villagers. It’s just banter, okay? I’ve been keenly awaiting this for so long, and my anticipation only grows seeing a new trailer demonstrating House House have made your goose’s honk change when honked through different objects it’s carrying. I adore you, you horrible creature.

What a perfect dick of a bird.

Honking into a walkie-talkie might be my favourite, though there’s a lot to be said for the suppressed honk into a bottle. Can’t be a stealth game without a silencer, after all.

Untitled Goose Game is coming to the Epic Games Store on September 20th. The normal price will be $20, though a launch discount will briefly make it $15. It’s published by Panic. For folks uninterested in Epic’s store, I assume they have paid for their usual year of timed exclusivity so we might expect a launch elsewhere in September 2020.

Yes, Untitled Goose Game really is the final name.

Disclosure: I know most of the House House lads. I’ve shared an Airbnb with them during events, learned Australian slang from them, tried to teach them fake Australian slang, and once held a squeezy bottle of mayonnaise above one of their heads and insisted “OPEN YOUR FUCKING MOUTH” until he did then I squeezed in a giant glob for a reason I cannot even remember but assume was mean-spirited self-amusement. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that they announced Untitled Goose Game shortly after.