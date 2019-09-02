The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Untitled Goose Game will waddle out this month, still officially named Untitled Goose Game

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd September 2019 / 4:05PM

Nature’s apex bully, the goose, will unleash its spite upon a small English village in Untitled Goose Game later this month. On Friday, developers House House announced a release date of September 20th for their sandbox stealth game, which stars a honking wee git stealing from, tricking, and generally bother the poor villagers. It’s just banter, okay? I’ve been keenly awaiting this for so long, and my anticipation only grows seeing a new trailer demonstrating House House have made your goose’s honk change when honked through different objects it’s carrying. I adore you, you horrible creature.

What a perfect dick of a bird.

Honking into a walkie-talkie might be my favourite, though there’s a lot to be said for the suppressed honk into a bottle. Can’t be a stealth game without a silencer, after all.

Untitled Goose Game is coming to the Epic Games Store on September 20th. The normal price will be $20, though a launch discount will briefly make it $15. It’s published by Panic. For folks uninterested in Epic’s store, I assume they have paid for their usual year of timed exclusivity so we might expect a launch elsewhere in September 2020.

Yes, Untitled Goose Game really is the final name.

Disclosure: I know most of the House House lads. I’ve shared an Airbnb with them during events, learned Australian slang from them, tried to teach them fake Australian slang, and once held a squeezy bottle of mayonnaise above one of their heads and insisted “OPEN YOUR FUCKING MOUTH” until he did then I squeezed in a giant glob for a reason I cannot even remember but assume was mean-spirited self-amusement. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that they announced Untitled Goose Game shortly after.

Tagged with , , .

7

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

