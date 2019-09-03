The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Birdspotting offering sunsets, long walks on the beach, and high-octane bird stealth

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

3rd September 2019 / 7:16PM

There’s one thing I particularly like about where I live. It’s all the green spaces, you see. Not ten minutes from our flat, my partner and I can walk out of the city into these lovely little valleys. Between rocky hillside and tree-shrouded burn, we spotted three birds of prey soaring overhead, while more familiar crows and gulls perched on treetops. If only, I thought, I owned a pair of binoculars. If only I could relive this, but like, indoors. On a tiny desktop screen. In 480p.

Thank goodness Birdspotting is coming to make my wish come true.

Birdspotting, a collaboration between designer Joram van Loenen, programmer Khalil Arafan, musician Yoann Turpin and writer Michael Berto, was quietly unveiled earlier this afternoon with a brief trailer. Picking up an old jotter and some weathered binoculars, it’s time to take a little hike and shoot some birds.

No, like, with a camera, not… look, here’s the trailer.

There are wide-open spaces, weathered old ruins, and a great grey coast reminiscent of Dear Esther to explore – albeit with a more optimistic Norwegian charm than The Chinese Room’s dreary Scottish influences. It’s delivered through a crunchy pixellated filter that might make or break the game for you, mind. It’s all the rave with unbearable hipsters like myself.

For a pleasant little relaxation piece, though, there are some awfully gamey moments. It’s hard not to howl at the Metal Gear-like alert warning (complete with exclamation pop-up) when you get close to a bird. Unholster those binoculars, Snake – there’s a magpie on the loose.

Birdspotting will also let you rummage for eggs, nests and feathers across a wide-open landscape full of “hidden secrets.” With a verb-list like listening, observation, stealth and timing, I’d like to think Birdspotting can lean into a less structured, more freeform approach to rambling through the woods. A little more Proteus, and a little less Pokemon Snap. Real-life birdwatching doesn’t come with an objective tracker, after all.

Birdspotting doesn’t yet have a release date or platform, but I’ll definitely be watching this one like a hawk.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Freelance writer, game designer, mech pilot. Made a game once. Well chuffed.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Spyro Reignited Trilogy brings the classic console mascot to PC today

6

One of Destiny 2's best weapons is now way easier to get

3

I have complicated feelings about Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

It's the best version on PC, but sweet GFs, those textures...

18

Uplay+ launches today with a free month-long trial

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Spyro Reignited Trilogy brings the classic console mascot to PC today

6

One of Destiny 2's best weapons is now way easier to get

3

I have complicated feelings about Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

It's the best version on PC, but sweet GFs, those textures...

18

Uplay+ launches today with a free month-long trial

6