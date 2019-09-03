The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
11

Watch us do a stealthy, bitey run in this deep demo of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Tremere-king me very thirsty

Astrid Johnson

Video Person

3rd September 2019 / 4:00PM

Featured post

If you hold the shift key to slide down the RPS treehouse’s rickety ropeladder, you’ll get ropeburn, but you’ll also get to the bottom of the tree. There, you’ll find a trap door that requires a pulley and a rubber chicken to open, and at the bottom of the gaping chasm, you’ll find me, a ball and chain fastened to my ankle and purple and green-striped prisoner’s garments adorning my body, sat in front of a high-end workstation. This is the RPS video dungeon, where I have been hard at work making a deep-dive video on Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, and all the blood-sucking and sneaking you’ll be able to do. Come look.

This week, you see, video dad Matthew Castle gifted me yet another thumb drive from the Gamescom conquest. This one contained footage of the upcoming vampy RPG, and an audio recording of Matthew asking a mysterious man from Troika Games some questions about the long-awaited blood-sucking sequel. I’ve listened to the mysterious man’s questions, trawled through the gameplay footage, and compiled this blow-by-blow video to give you a bunch more juicy info on what to expect when it releases in March next year.

There’s a more in-depth explanation of how Resonance works (the “flavour” of people you can bite) and what Merits are, some suggestions as to what the main storyline will focus on (lots of talk of Old Seattle vs. New, Tech Investment-funded Seattle) and we even get to see a bit of a boss fight, sort of, which seems just as clunky and standard as they did in the first Bloodlines, but I’m trying to be optimistic. If any of this looks familiar, it’s because we played through the same demo at E3, but that time we were far less sneaky.

If you enjoyed this cheeky deep dive, there’s plenty more like it, including all of our jazzy Gamescom coverage, over on the rest of the RPS YouTube channel. You should go check it out! You should also like and share this vid around. If it gets enough numbers, then I’ll be able to go outside for five minutes to have a cigarette and remind myself what the sun looks like.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (11)

Who am I?

Astrid Johnson

Video Person

Deputy Editor of this very site Alice Bell once described Astrid as a "Neo-retro-revolutionary." Now, she embodies that aesthetic via an audiovisual medium for Rock Paper Shotgun's YouTube channel. Got a weird game that's political, or gay, or political and gay? Send it here: astrid.johnson@rockpapershotgun.com

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Bloodlines 2 release date, trailer, gameplay, news

Embrace death

1

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Spend 30 minutes in the company of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

23

Watch Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2's first gameplay video

22

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Birdspotting offering sunsets, long walks on the beach, and high-octane bird stealth

1

Spyro Reignited Trilogy brings the classic console mascot to PC today

6

One of Destiny 2's best weapons is now way easier to get

3

I have complicated feelings about Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

It's the best version on PC, but sweet GFs, those textures...

18