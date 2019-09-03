Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair bounces out in October

Lizard and bat superfriends Yooka and Laylee will return for their second retro-styled platforming adventure on October 8th, developers Playtonic Games announced this week. Following the Banjo-Kazooie-inspired 3D platforming of 2017’s Yooka-Laylee, they’re looking just a smidgen earlier (or perhaps adjacent?) with Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair, a side-scrolling “2.5D” platformer with a top-down 3D overlord. History be damned, this is the present and the important part is: the lizard and bat are still superfriends. You can see that in the new trailer below.

I like when different species are friends.

I am curious how this one might turn out. Dear Pip’s Yooka-Laylee review expressed frustration with how much it stuck to the old formula, how many frustrating ideas it kept in because that’s how things were back in the day. She did still find it charming, mind. And having delivered on their initial Kickstarter promise for a Rare-style 3D platformer, they can now do whatever the heck they please. Which might be to make an unashamedly 90s platformer, warts and all, or might not. All I can tell is the lizard and bat are friends.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is coming to Steam and GOG on October 8th, priced at £25/€30/$30. It’s made by Playtonic Games and published by Team17.