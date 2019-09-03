The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair bounces out in October

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

3rd September 2019 / 3:15PM

Lizard and bat superfriends Yooka and Laylee will return for their second retro-styled platforming adventure on October 8th, developers Playtonic Games announced this week. Following the Banjo-Kazooie-inspired 3D platforming of 2017’s Yooka-Laylee, they’re looking just a smidgen earlier (or perhaps adjacent?) with Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair, a side-scrolling “2.5D” platformer with a top-down 3D overlord. History be damned, this is the present and the important part is: the lizard and bat are still superfriends. You can see that in the new trailer below.

I like when different species are friends.

I am curious how this one might turn out. Dear Pip’s Yooka-Laylee review expressed frustration with how much it stuck to the old formula, how many frustrating ideas it kept in because that’s how things were back in the day. She did still find it charming, mind. And having delivered on their initial Kickstarter promise for a Rare-style 3D platformer, they can now do whatever the heck they please. Which might be to make an unashamedly 90s platformer, warts and all, or might not. All I can tell is the lizard and bat are friends.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is coming to Steam and GOG on October 8th, priced at £25/€30/$30. It’s made by Playtonic Games and published by Team17.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Every E3 2019 news story that matters on PC

21

Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair making the retro platformer more retro

3

Birdspotting offering sunsets, long walks on the beach, and high-octane bird stealth

1

Spyro Reignited Trilogy brings the classic console mascot to PC today

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Birdspotting offering sunsets, long walks on the beach, and high-octane bird stealth

1

Spyro Reignited Trilogy brings the classic console mascot to PC today

6

One of Destiny 2's best weapons is now way easier to get

3

I have complicated feelings about Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

It's the best version on PC, but sweet GFs, those textures...

18