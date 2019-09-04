Borderlands 3 release time - when does Borderlands 3 come out?

Like these two fellows in the image above, or rather a man and his apparition, you’re probably sitting back with a cold brew wondering when you’ll be able to play Borderlands 3. Not only that, but you’ll be wanting to know if you can even run the game or if you need to make a few modifications to your gaming rig. Fear not, weary traveller, we managed to capture Claptrap and somehow managed to get the information out of him.

Borderlands 3 release time

Borderlands 3 will, depending on where you are in the world, be released September 13, 2019 or September 12, 2019. You’ll also be able to pre-load roughly 48 hours before the launch time, and on PC, that’s using the Epic Games Store.

If you’re here, you’re probably wondering what time you’ll get to play Borderlands 3. Gearbox Software has kindly provided us with Claptrap for a day. We proceeded to hack into his data banks and found an infographic with a map of the world and the times that the game will be playable from in your part of the world. All sorts of territories are detailed in the map, though there are a few strange omissions, so below are the Borderlands 3 launch times, including one for those living in CDT areas – you’re welcome Chicago!

East Coast US: 19:00 EDT – September 12, 2019

Central US: 18:00 CDT – September 12, 2019

West Coast US: 16:00 PDT – September 12, 2019

UK: 00:00 BST – September 13, 2019

Central Europe: 01:00 CEST – September 13, 2019

South Africa: 01:00 SAST – September 13, 2019

Eastern Australia: 09:00 AEST – September 13, 2019

New Zealand: 11:00 NZST – September 13, 2019

Borderlands 3 PC specs

Also ahead of the Borderlands 3 release date, Gearbox has helpfully set up a Borderlands 3 PC specs site, listing all of the hardware you need to get the game running smoothly. Keep an eye on RPS as our Hardware Guru – Katharine, will be putting the game through its paces, because let’s face it, Claptrap isn’t the most reliable of sources. The minimum specs listed below are assuming that you’ll be running the game at 1080p resolution, whereas the recommended specs are geared towards achieving 1440p resolution.

Borderlands 3 minimum PC specs (1080p)

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack)

Processor: AMD FX-8350 (Intel i5-3570)

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics card: AMD Radeon™ HD 7970 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2GB)

AMD Radeon™ HD 7970 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2GB) HDD space required: 75 GB

Borderlands 3 recommended PC specs (1440p)

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack)

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600 (Intel i7-4770)

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics card: AMD Radeon™ RX 590 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB)

AMD Radeon™ RX 590 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB) HDD space required: 75 GB

Borderlands 3 basic settings

Claptrap also surfaced a bunch of rather helpfully given us a list of options that you’ll want to tinker with in order to get the game looking the best it can possibly look on your PC.

General

Graphics API: DirectX 11/DirectX 12

Display: (varies by setup)

(varies by setup) Display Mode Full Screen Windowed Borderless Windowed

Resolution: (varies by setup)

Vertical Sync: Off/On

Resolution Scale: 50% – 200% in 25% increments

50% – 200% in 25% increments Limit Frame Rate Smooth 22-62 FPS Capped 30 FPS Capped 50 FPS Capped 60 FPS Capped 72 FPS Capped 120 FPS Unlimited Custom

Custom FPS Limit Default 90 Minimum 15 Maximum 300

Calibrate Display: Brightness and HDR

Calibrate Safe Area: Adjust the boundary of the UI

Adjust the boundary of the UI Field of View Default 90 Minimum 70 Maximum 110

Vehicle Field of View Default 90 Minimum 70 Maximum 110

HUD Scale Default 1 Minimum 0.6 Maximum 1.3



Borderlands 3 advanced settings

Preferences

Display Stats Off FPS All (FPS, CPU, GPU)

Anti Aliasing None FXAA Temporal

FidelityFX Sharpening: Off/On

Camera Motion Blur: Off/On

Object Motion Blur: Off/On

General