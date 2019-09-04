The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
7

Conan Exiles is now ready to host your weird fight clubs

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

4th September 2019 / 3:02PM

What is best in a multiplayer survival sandbox? To crush your enemy, see him driven before you, and hear the adulation of the arena’s assembled crowd because all survival sandboxes must end in a fight club eventually. That’s now possible in Conan Exiles even on PvE servers, thanks to a new item added in an update yesterday. The new Battle Standards let players create duelling zones where anyone can issue PvP challenges to anyone. Build an arena, slam down the flag, and start rumbling. The update has added more, but frankly my interest is in the inevitable recreations of Kirk and Spock’s duel in Star Wars Episode II: Amok Time.

“A Battle Standard will establish a zone which will make anyone who steps inside it eligible to engage in PvP combat,” Funcom explain in the Update 37 patch notes. “Activating PvP is completely optional, so people can’t grief you by suddenly plonking down a Battle Standard and gunning for a fight.”

Players can’t build within a Battle Standard’s area of influence either, so it will stand as a fightzone. Make the space look good before you slap that Standard down, mind – once it’s raised it’ll stop even you. This post explains even more.

The update also added short swords and two-handed axes, for new forms of murder. The two-handed axes lets you spin round and round like a deadly top (a Beyblade?), which doesn’t sound wholly effective in combat but surely is a crowd-pleasing move in a murderarena.

Accompanying all this, Funcom yesterday launched a new bit of paid DLC named the Blood And Sand Pack. That includes loads of building parts handy for constructing a good-looking arena, as well as new looks for old weapons. It’s £9/€10/$10 on Steam or comes in the Year 2 Season Pass.

That’s all only cosmetic, like other Conan Exiles DLCs, but it is a real shame those fancy basebits are restricted to this. I suppose if you stumble blindly into a murderarena out in the wastes, it’ll likely have been built by a member of the digital gentry who entertains themself by watching you bleed. That sort always have the prettiest DLCs.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Bunch of Herberts: Funcom making several Dune games

115

Conan, hats and prison-breaks for $12 on Humble today

20

The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

21

Conan Exiles thrives in the wastes and continues to grow

19

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville launches Founders Edition for eager gardeners

2

Valve are changing how your Steam library looks, and it's long overdue

Plus new tools for developers

43

Have you considered the comforting sight of a big hole in the ground?

4

World Of Warcraft Classic will soon offer free transfers to quieter realms

1