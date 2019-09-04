The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Hearthstone opens the Tombs Of Terror on September 17th

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

4th September 2019 / 11:39AM

Blizzard have announced they plan to crack open a cold one (a tomb) with the boys (the League Of Explorers) on September 17th with the launch of Hearthstone‘s next singleplayer adventure, the Tombs Of Terror. As is the way of Adventures, it’ll send us through a gauntlet of battles and building our deck with new cards and new powers along the way. This time, it’s the Plague Lords we’ll be giving a kicking – and we’ll be multiclassing as we do it.

We’ll venture into the Tombs Of Terror a League Of Explorer hero, each of whom has cards and powers from two classes. Elise Starseeker is a Priest/Druid, Brann Bronzebeard a Warrior/Hunter, Sir Finley Mrrglton a Paladin/Shaman, and Reno Jackson a Rogue/Mage. Here’s Hearthstone game designer Ryan Collins to explain how it all works:

The Tombs Of Terror will open on September 17th, with the first chapter sending us into the Lost City Of The Tol’vir to duff up a Murloc Plague Lord as Reno Jackson. The second, third, and forth chapters will follow over several weeks, beating up a new Plague Lord with a new hero then leading into a final battle. While decks we build are ephemeral, only used for that run, the permanent rewards are bonus card packs.

Only the first chapter will be free. The other three can be unlocked for 700 in-game gold or $7 real money, or it’s £17/$15 (excuse me, exchange rates?) for them all in a bundle.

I don’t really play Hearthstone but I do swing by to check out the Adventures. I like the dungeon crawl format, the weird directions decks with rule-changing treasures, so sure I’ll go wreck some fishmen for free.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Faeria

That's not very Faeria

12

Wot I Think: Hearthstone's Blackrock Mountain

I'm a card-carrying seismograph

30

Wot I Think: Hearthstone - Goblins Vs Gnomes

Mechin' bacon with RNGesus

53

Wot I Think (Of The Open Beta): Hearthstone

Cards Right

114

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Role Queue hits Overwatch in earnest as Season 18 starts

1

'Wilmot's Warehouse is a language game', please discuss

Wilmot and Wittgenstein, sitting in a tree

2

Control is getting more graphics options, including motion blur

6

RPS Asks: you to please take our 2019 readership survey

13