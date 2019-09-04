Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville launches Founders Edition for eager gardeners

I can’t tell you how or why Plants Vs. Zombies – that verdant tower defence thing – became an arena shooter. It seems to have worked out well for Popcap, at least – especially considering that older thing turned into this mobile monstrosity. I’m sure those shooters they keep making are good.

Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville was announced today. It looks pretty nifty, isn’t packed to the brim with mobile skinner box nonsense, and – most importantly – is out today.

It’s been not-so-quietly lurking for the last year now, but Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville was officially announced, and launched, earlier today on Origin. There’s a lot going on, here, so I’ll let you take a look at some gameplay first.

I’m particularly into this whole team class jam, where you and two mates morph into one absolute unit. The Plants one looks well good – one of you gets to stomp about as a massive murderous tree-stump, while two acorns run about your head like gun-toting tree dandruff.

There’s still the typical 24-player team fight stuff, but I guess Plants vs Zombies is now gunning for Destiny 2‘s crown? There’s a big world map full of whimsical locations like Dave Manor, Mount Steep and, uh… Town Center. Outrageous stuff. This map is littered with social hubs for dressing up in, PvE horde mode spots, and new co-op free roam areas for running quests in with friends.

Interested? Lucky you, then, that Battle For Neighborville has just gone live. Blimey. Picking up the Founder’s Edition for £25/$30 nets you access today, 6 weeks ahead of launch. Over that month-and-a-half, Popcap will roll out PvP arenas, open-world zones, classes and new modes on a weekly schedule.

EA are calling this early access a preview period rather than a beta test. I’m not sure what that exactly means, but these weekly updates will also drop limited free rewards that won’t be available once they’re gone. The Founder’s Edition also saves you £10/$10 compared to grabbing the Standard Edition on October 18th.

You could even pick up a lovely wee plant to stick on your desk yourself with that.