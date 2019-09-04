The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

RPS Asks: you to please take our 2019 readership survey

RPS

Hivemind

4th September 2019 / 11:09AM

Every year we come to you with a question: will you fill in the RPS Readership Survey, please? It should only take around 5-10 minutes of your time, and it will be a big help to us. It’s been put together by the folks over at Gamer Network and asks what you own, what you’re playing and what you kind of hardware you might be planning on getting later in the year. If all of you are thinking about buying a VR headset this year, for example, we want to know about it so we can carry on writing stuff that’s relevant to you. It also helps our advertising team make sure the adverts you see on RPS are for things you actually care about.

It doesn’t take long to fill in, and it’s all anonymous, too. Plus, you can skip any questions you don’t fancy answering. You may notice there are some questions in there that aren’t directly related to PC gaming, and that’s because this survey is being run across all Gamer Network sites, such as Eurogamer, VG247, Nintendo Life and USG. As a result, if you’ve already filled it out on one of those sites, you don’t need to do it again here.

So, if you’ve got a spare moment today, here’s that survey link again. Thank you!

