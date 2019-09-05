Divinity: Original Sin 2 has cross-platform saves with new Switch edition

The Steam release of Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition now has cross-platform saves with the Switch version, which launched last night. PC peeps can upload their saves to the cloud to take out and about on Nintendo’s wee console, which can also upload back to the digital æther. So yep, you can swap the same save back and forth between systems. I still haven’t finished Div because it’s so chuffing huge but I imagine that, if I had a Switch, I’d be more inclined to do so if I could sometimes take the fantasy RPG around the flat or out.

“It works pretty simply: once you buy DOS2 from the E-Shop and load up the game, you’ll be asked if you want to link to Steam,” developers Larian explained in last night’s announcement.

“If you choose to, it’ll automatically grab your saves from the elusive and impenetrable Steam cloud (you’ll see how we managed this next week), and your save will be playable on the Switch. It works vice-versa, too. Finished with a game? It’ll upload the save back into the cloud. You’ll need to be connected to the internet as well as Nintendo’s online service.”

The reliance on Steam infrastructure means no, this will not work with the GOG edition. And no, this doesn’t enable cross-platform multiplayer either.

Last night’s update also added a new ‘Gift Bag’ of player-made mods, another six that Larian liked enough to add to the game as official options. These include new crafting recipes, character respecs through a Magic Mirror, letting all characters talk to animals, and, best of all, the ability to plant a herb garden.

Our former Adam (RPS in peace) had praise aplenty for the original Original Sin 2, then Rich McCormick offered even more for the Definitive Edition which came as a free update in 2018. “Divinity: Original Sin 2 was bright and brilliant at launch, and its Definitive Edition has only made it bigger and better,” Rich said. Our vidcrew are still playing Original Sin 2 too.

Original Sin 2 has a 40% discount on Steam right now, bringing it down to £18/€27/$27. The same discount is on GOG too but, welp, that doesn’t have PC-Switch cross-platform saves. GOG versions end up inferior too often.

Disclosure: Adam LEFT US to go work for Larian. I don’t know what he’s doing there. I hope he’s well. Be well, Adam. I miss you.