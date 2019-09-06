Get Battletech for $12 in October's Humble Monthly bundle

A second visit from the deals herald in a single day? Well, I never. It’s for good reason, though, as Humble have just announced that October’s Humble Monthly bundle will be headlined by none other than the stompy mech strategy titan, Battletech. Our Alec (RPS in peace) grew to be quite fond of Battletech when it first came out last year, so much so that he went and plonked it straight into our 50 Best Strategy Games hall of fame. You’ll need to be a Humble Monthly subscriber to get it, of course, but if you’re not you can join up right now for just $12 a month.

As per usual, Battletech isn’t the only game Humble Monthly subbers will get as part of next month’s bundle, but also as per usual, you won’t find out what the rest of October’s games are until the period for subscribing to that bundle comes to an end, which is the first Friday of next month – which in this case is October 4th at 10am PDT, or 6pm BST.

Judging by previous months’ additions, though, you can pretty much guarantee you’ll get a fairly decent crop of games for your $12. September’s bundle, for example, consisted of Slay the Spire, Guacamelee 2, Mothergunship, State of Mind, God’s Trigger, Squad and a new Humble Original, Shady Knight. Before that, it was Kingdom Come Deliverance, Surviving Mars, Yoku’s Island Express, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, The Adventure Pals, Almost There, Swords and Soldiers II: Shawarmageddon and Humble original Don’t Give Up. That’s not bad for $12, especially when if you’d bought all those games separately, it would have cost you between $160-180.

You don’t have to wait until all the games are revealed to play what’s already been announced, either. Subscribe now and you can start playing Battletech straight away. Plus, 5% of your subscription cost will go to a different charity each month for that extra warm fuzzy feeling. In October’s case, for instance, Humble have chosen to support Be The Match, which is the world’s biggest bone marrow donation registry.

Humble Monthly subscribers also get access to the Humble Trove, which consists of over 60 DRM-free games that are yours to play for free as long as you’ve got an active subscription, and you also get an extra 20% discount when you buy games through the Humble Store. You can cancel anytime, too, so you could theoretically subscribe to just get Battletech and then cancel it straight away if you prefer. After all, it’s still £35 / $40 on Steam right now, so being able to pick it up for as little as $12 is a pretty good steal.

If you need more persuading, have a read of wot Alec thought of Battletech after spending a couple of weeks with it, as well as how it’s evolved into a “surprisingly thoughtful take on the silliness of mech combat” according to RPS contributor Rich McCormick over the course of its ongoing updates.