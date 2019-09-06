Best PC gaming deals of the week - 6th September 2019

It’s September, which means it’s now raining for all eternity in the UK, and thus the perfect time to hole up inside and add some tasty new PC gaming deals to your pile of shame. Don’t judge your deals herald on her excessive hoarding. I’ll play them all eventually! While I continue sweeping my Steam backlog under the carpet, though, let’s focus on the really rather delightful bunch of deals I’ve gathered together for you this week. We’ve got jumbo savings on everything from Hitman 2 to The Witcher III and Dishonored 2 in this week’s best PC gaming deals, as well as plenty of cheap graphics cards, CPUs and RAM for your dealsing pleasure.

Game deals

Humble‘s End of Summer Sale is still going strong at the moment, so you may want to revisit last week’s Best PC Gaming deals roundup for some of its more momentous highlights. In short, though, some of the tastier deals available include Hitman 2 for a whopping 60% off, as well as 33% off Metro Exodus and 50% off Monster Hunter: World.

CD Projekt Red are also joining in the fun this week, and have sliced 70% off The Witcher III‘s Game of the Year edition and 50% off Thronebreaker as well.

You’ve also got until 6pm BST / 10am PDT today to grab Humble’s September Monthly bundle, which includes Slay the Spire and Squad (plus more games that are being revealed this evening) for just $12. It is a subscription, but you can cancel it immediately and still keep that month’s bundle of games if you just want to get Slay the Spire for cheaps. If that sounds like your idea of a good deals time, you can sign up for Humble Monthly right here.

If you’d rather squirrel yourself away with a good FromSoftware game, on the other hand, GamesPlanet have sliced a massive 75% off Dark Souls III‘s deluxe edition. This includes the full game and its expansion pass, which gives you a bunch of new maps, bosses, enemies and extra weapons and armour sets. You can also get 75% off Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, too, if you feel the need to carry on praising the sun and whatnot.

If you haven’t played Arkane’s superb stealth-shooter tour de force Dishonored 2 yet, then the only one who’s being dishonoured here is your good self. Handy, then, that Fanatical have currently got it for 70% off, which means you simply have no excuse not to sneak in it into your Steam library and enjoy one of the best games on PC for the last five years.

If you’re looking for slightly fresher fare to occupy your weekend, though, then how about 13% off Double Fine’s latest mutant-shooter Rad, or 18% off Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night?

And if you really want the absolute freshest of the fresh – so fresh, in fact, that it’s not even out yet, then how’s a nice 12% off the upcoming remaster of Bandai Namco and Studio Ghibli’s delightful JRPG Ni No Kuni’s Wrath of the White Witch for you?

UK deals:

If your PC’s in need of a new processor, then £60 off our best gaming CPU champ, the Intel Core i7-9700K, is a great place to start if you’ve got the cash. Once £410, you can now grab it for £350. Not only is it a great CPU for general desktop tasks, but its gaming performance is absolutely top notch. For more info, have a read of my Intel Core i7-9700K review.

Similarly, if you’re after some new RAM to go with said CPU, then you can currently get a 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 pack for just £20 off its usual price of £110 over at Overclockers UK. Clocked at a super fast 3200MHz, this should be more than enough for games and streaming alike. The only thing it’s missing (depending on your persuasion) is RGB lighting. There’s also the same 3200MHz kit for exactly the same price that’s been specifically tuned for AMD CPUs, too.

Alternatively, those looking to pick up one of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 cards on the cheap now the RTX 2080 Supers have arrived would do well to check out this Asus Dual OC model for £600. Down from £670, you also get free copies of Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood with it too. For more info, check out my Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 review, as well as my Control PC performance guide to see what kind of speeds you can expect from your new card in your free gift.

There’s also good news for potential AMD Radeon RX 5700 buyers, too, as those third party models with superior cooling mechanisms are finally starting to appear on shop shelves. Case in point, this MSI Mech OC model, which is down from £369 to £350. The RX 5700 is easily one of the best graphics cards around right now, especially if you’re not fussed about ray tracing and just want great performance at both 1080p and 1440. Have a read of my AMD Radeon RX 5700 review for more details, or my RX 5700 vs RTX 2060 comparison extravaganza to see how they both stack up against their XT and Super siblings.

US deals:

In need of a 144Hz 1920×1080 gaming monitor? Well, look no further than this Acer KG271, which is down to $210 from its usual price of $250. Now I haven’t personally tested this monitor, so I can’t vouch for its overall image quality, but that’s still a pretty decent price for a 27in 1080p FreeSync monitor, plus it’s been certified by Nvidia as being one of their official G-Sync Compatible monitors – so it must be pretty good to earn itself such a highly coveted accolade.

And what better graphics card to pair it with than this super cheap 8GB PowerColor Radeon RX 580? Use the promo code 946BYBD47 at checkout, and you can nab it for just $170. Plus, you get a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC, too, which means you can almost certainly play through the very enjoyable Gears 5 (and many more newly released delights) for absolutely nothing. For more details, have a read of our AMD Radeon RX 580 review.

Alternatively, you can pick up Gigabyte’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Windforce OC for $270 if you apply the promo code 946BYBD48 at checkout and get advantage of its $10 rebate offer. Arguably the best graphics card you can buy right now for flawless 1080p play (plus a bit of 1440p), it’s a pretty good buy right now. To see how it stacks up against its AMD competition, have a read of my Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti review.

Finally, if you’re envious of the UK Corsair RAM deal, then fear not! For exactly the same 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX 3200MHz DDR4 RAM kit is on offer in the US, too, for an even tastier $80.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!