Celeste says Farewell as developers move to a mysterious new game

We’ve had a lovely time, Celeste. But I think it’s time to see other platformers. It’s not you, it’s me. I’ve perforated my spine on your spikes so much it’s starting to worry my doctor, and I’ve seen all there is to see. What’s that? You’ve got one last update full of levels? You know, I think I can hang around for a little while longer. I can wait for one last adventure.

It’s almost time to say goodbye to Celeste, but not before one final Farewell lands on Monday.

Celeste’s Farewell update will bring closure to Madeline’s adventure on murder mountain. Chapter 9 will add over 100 new levels to jump into, die, scream, and jump into again, pushing the total level count over 800. Farewell will also bring “several brand new mechanics and items” to play about with, accompanied by 40 more minutes of Lena Raine’s lovely soundtrack humming nicely in the background.

With Celeste out of their system, developer Extremely OK Games have also begun… wait. Who the hell are Extremely OK Games? Oh! Right!

Matt Makes Games have retired that moniker, swapping it out to something that more accurately reflects reality. Matt Thorson isn’t creating games alone, in a cave, with only a BBC Micro and a rock, after all.

“I started Matt Makes Games when I was working solo in my parents’ basement, and I never thought I’d be working with such an amazing team on games of this scale. On TowerFall, my collaborators took a larger role than I anticipated, and on Celeste, it was obvious that calling ourselves Matt Makes Games had become silly. Forming EXOK has also conveniently allowed us to restructure things in a more equitable fashion, so that we can all share ownership over our collective efforts.”

It’s perhaps not so reflective of the quality of their games, mind. I’m as modest as most folks, but if I’d made Celeste I’d be calling my studio Absolutely Top Notch Games For Cool Friends. Probably. The Vancouver quartet have begun work on a new game, cleverly titled Mystery Game.

You say, Nat, that’s obviously a working title. I say, Untitled Goose Game changed the rules.

Celeste’s Farewell update hits Steam, Itch.io, and the Epic Games Store on September 9th.