The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Dress up a bird and make it dab: Falcon Age is out today on PC

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

6th September 2019 / 7:07PM

Falcons, you say? Nah, pal, we’ve got none of that here. Seagull Age? I can get you in on that. Strap some soggy chips to your wrists and all. Might be stuck finding any robots to batter, but I’m sure some of those tourists haven’t been scared off yet. If it’s Falcons you’re wanting, it’s Falcon Age you’re wanting to look up. Outerloop’s chicken has finally left Sony’s nest, soaring onto PC via the Epic Games Story today.

After five months caged up over on PlayStation, Falcon Age is free to perch on our desktops. Look at this ridiculously gif-able bird.

Falcon Age is an anti-colonial tale of family, cultural legacy, and going on adventures to fight robots with your birdy pal. It’s equally about dressing up a tiny Falcon and making it dab. The kids, they’ll love it!

Like its PlayStation counterpart, Falcon Age wants you to get stuck in with VR, and launches with Oculus Rift, Rift S, HTC Vive, and Valve Index compatibility. You can still get in on bird antics without strapping an expensive box to your noggin, thankfully.

Falcon Age is the flappin’ lovely debut from Outerloop Games, a Seattle-based studio notably formed from a bunch of Uber Entertainment veterans. Why’s that notable? Because I plugged over a thousand hours into Uber’s Monday Night Combat games and quite desperately need that time to feel validated.

Falcon Age is available now over on the Epic Games Store for £16/$20.

Disclosure: Cassandra Khaw, who I’m informed used to be a columnist on this very site, is one of the writers enlisted by Outerloop on Falcon Age. Small world and all that.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Freelance writer, game designer, mech pilot. Made a game once. Well chuffed.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Raise, train, and dress a bird in Falcon Age, landing on PC soon

8

Every E3 2019 news story that matters on PC

21

Celeste says Farewell as developers move to a mysterious new game

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Celeste says Farewell as developers move to a mysterious new game

Get Battletech for $12 in October's Humble Monthly bundle

7

Podcast: It's a family thing

Listen to our family traditions

Double Fine Presents "doesn't make sense" anymore, says Tim Schafer

3