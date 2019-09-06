The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Podcast: It's a family thing

Listen to our family traditions

RPS

Hivemind

6th September 2019 / 5:30PM

“Family is all”, a wise man once said. And then he half-drowned his nephew in a bucket of ice water, but let’s forget about that bit. The sentiment is what’s important. Families can be good and bad, dysfunctional or helpful. This is as true in videogames as in life. So that’s what we’re podcasting about this week. The brothers, mothers, aunts and cousins we have grown to like or who we watch with a wary eye any time we visit the local volcano. Come listen.

Brendan likes the Mishima family from Tekken, because that’s their family tradition – chucking each other into flaming mountains. Sin prefers the simple life of the Sims, which probably involves fewer third-degree burns to be fair. And Matthew enjoys the magical tales of the Finch family in What Remains Of Edith Finch. A good bunch those Finches. All dead, of course.

We’ve also been playing stuff. Children Of Morta continues the family theme with some dungeon crawling. Gears 5 has some mother-daughter tension as well. And Ghost Recon Breakpoint… well, I guess the special ops squad is sort of like being in a family? Sure, why not.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who isn’t related to anyone.

Links:

The Sims 4 new mermaid DLC

What Remains of Edith Finch is good

The Mishima family is complicated

Hong and Kong

Alice B liked A Plague Tale

Sin’s review of Children Of Morta

Valhalla is a cyberpunk bartending game

Matthew’s Gears 5 review

Matt and Brendy played some Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Money Heist is on Netflix

Green Leaf is on Netflix too I think

Skateboard Bruh delivers Uber Eats on a skateboard

Tagged with , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Children Of Morta

The kids are alright

34

Try the Children Of Morta demo before it vanishes on Saturday

17

Children of Morta hacks and slashes out next year

7

Family Feuds: Children Of Morta Launches Kickstarter

5

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Dress up a bird and make it dab: Falcon Age is out today on PC

3

Celeste says Farewell as developers move to a mysterious new game

Get Battletech for $12 in October's Humble Monthly bundle

7

Double Fine Presents "doesn't make sense" anymore, says Tim Schafer

3