Podcast: It's a family thing

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Family is all”, a wise man once said. And then he half-drowned his nephew in a bucket of ice water, but let’s forget about that bit. The sentiment is what’s important. Families can be good and bad, dysfunctional or helpful. This is as true in videogames as in life. So that’s what we’re podcasting about this week. The brothers, mothers, aunts and cousins we have grown to like or who we watch with a wary eye any time we visit the local volcano. Come listen.

Brendan likes the Mishima family from Tekken, because that’s their family tradition – chucking each other into flaming mountains. Sin prefers the simple life of the Sims, which probably involves fewer third-degree burns to be fair. And Matthew enjoys the magical tales of the Finch family in What Remains Of Edith Finch. A good bunch those Finches. All dead, of course.

We’ve also been playing stuff. Children Of Morta continues the family theme with some dungeon crawling. Gears 5 has some mother-daughter tension as well. And Ghost Recon Breakpoint… well, I guess the special ops squad is sort of like being in a family? Sure, why not.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who isn’t related to anyone.

Links:

The Sims 4 new mermaid DLC

What Remains of Edith Finch is good

The Mishima family is complicated

Hong and Kong

Alice B liked A Plague Tale

Sin’s review of Children Of Morta

Valhalla is a cyberpunk bartending game

Matthew’s Gears 5 review

Matt and Brendy played some Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Money Heist is on Netflix

Green Leaf is on Netflix too I think

Skateboard Bruh delivers Uber Eats on a skateboard