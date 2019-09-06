The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

6th September 2019

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them. 

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hive theme: mazes and labyrinths (defoxed by ylla)

cedric diggory (chuckieegg)
chartres (Dr. Breen)
clew (ylla)
corn (Thulsa Hex)
fair rosamund (chuckieegg, Thulsa Hex)
gorvil (Thulsa Hex)
gotcha (ylla)
maziac (ylla)
ofelia (Thulsa Hex)
overlook (ylla)
peace (ylla)
rat (Thulsa Hex)
richard o’brien (Thulsa Hex)
snowlandia (ylla)
tolman (ylla)
troy town (Thulsa Hex)
unicursal (Thulsa Hex)

Tim Stone

Contributor

