The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

WayForward's latest punch up River City Girls is out now

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

6th September 2019 / 1:13PM

There are some pretty standard rules in arcade brawlers. You’ve gotta have co-op, that’s for sure. But you’ve also gotta kick things off with a kidnapping. More often than not, that means getting two mean-looking lads to rescue their dames. Bit naff, innit. River City Girls flips the script, with two ass-kicking lasses saving hapless daniels-in-distress Kunio and Riki, the lads from the series’ very first game. They’ve been nabbed by the cops, see, so it’s time to go to town and do some crime.

River City Girls put the long-running brawler in Double Dragon Neon and Shantae developer WayForward’s hands – and it’s out now.

Leading ladies Kyoko and Misako have popped up in Kunio-Kun (River City Ransom’s Japanese name) series before – the former as a fighting sidekick, and the latter as a (wait for it) soccer captain in one of the franchise’s many sports spin-offs. A helluva lot of them are about dodgeball, too. Huh.

Like the less sports-focused River City Ransom brawlers, Girls is a slightly non-linear side-scrolling punch up with a little bit of an RPG twist. Kyoko and Misako will eventually level up, and shops will sell you a wide range of boosts, consumables and new moves to mix up your mashing. You can even recruit some baddies after beating them into a pulp, letting them jump back into the fray on your team.

It looks quite nice, too. There’s no shortage of pretty pixels out there, but River City Girls has a real colourful pop look going on. Colourful streets full of hip millennial types, with a genre-mandated pop-synth soundtrack.

Still waiting for a brawler to take on a River City closer to home, mind. Get in there, Stevie.

River City Girls is out now on Steam for £24/€25/$30. It’s published by Arc System Works.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Freelance writer, game designer, mech pilot. Made a game once. Well chuffed.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

River City Girls tears up Japan's streets on September 5th

7

The Flare Path: Fish Tanks

A rivet runs through it

1

The Foxer

17

Monster Hunter: World guide - hunting tips

Ready to learn, rookie?

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Flare Path: Fish Tanks

A rivet runs through it

1

The Foxer

17

Monster Hunter: World guide - hunting tips

Ready to learn, rookie?

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - PC release date, monster list, free update monsters

Do you want to build a Snowdrake?