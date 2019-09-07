The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Creature In The Well rattles into stores

Jay Castello

Contributor

7th September 2019 / 3:00PM

One guaranteed way to jazz up pinball is by adding swords to the mix. Pinball with swords as you help out a robot pal on their dungeon-crawling quest to rid an abandoned structure of its spooky inhabitant is a stronger pitch still. That’s the premise of Creature In The Well, a hack-and-slash-y hybrid that pinged onto PC yesterday. See what awaits in the darkness of the trailer below.

All of these scattering, ricocheting angles are delightfully satisfying to watch, and therefore, I would imagine, even more satisfying to pull off. It’s also, as Dominic pointed out when the game was first announced, lovely and stylish thanks to its comic-book-ish shading.

You’re headed into the titular well in an attempt to fix it up – it’s actually an old weather machine that should be able to stop the otherwise endless sandstorm that’s been plaguing the town above. As you descend, you’ll be sending things careening through eight different dungeons, getting the power flowing again and finding secrets that just might explain what happened to let everything get this dusty in the first place.

Some of the areas are more reflex-based, while some are more puzzly, and you can equip different weapons to change up your own style accordingly. And get different coloured capes, because it is very important to be fashionable when investigating strange monsters trapped deep underground. You wouldn’t want to make a bad impression for your new friends, like Roger T. Frog, who you can spot up there in the trailer.

Answers on a postcard as to what the T stands for. (It’s gotta be ‘the,’ right?)

Creature In The Well is available on Steam and GOG now, with a 10% launch discount good until Friday the 13th of September making it £10.25/$13.49/€11.24.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Creature In The Well mixes some pinball into its dungeon crawling

4

The Weekly Updates Update: mech legs, Mountaintops, and cool UIs

Patch me up

1

Destroy a journal, defend the world in upcoming If Found...

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Weekly Updates Update: mech legs, Mountaintops, and cool UIs

Patch me up

1

Destroy a journal, defend the world in upcoming If Found...

Path Of Exile's latest expansion, Blight, creeps out

What are we all playing this weekend?

Mostly Control and Wilmot's Warehouse for us

76