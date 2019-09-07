The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Fit For A King waltzes out

Jay Castello

Contributor

7th September 2019 / 9:00PM

Hear ye, hear ye! 16th-century regency simulator Fit For A King is available now, bringing a taste of rulership to the masses. Step into the shoes of Henry VIII and attempt to outshine your French rival king with your money and excesses. If you don’t know what emulating Henry VIII entails, here’s a trailer that’ll elucidate. I have a history degree and I can confirm it’s pretty much accurate.

I have been poking around the life of Queen Jay, and though I haven’t yet attended the summit that everyone is buzzing about, I have had rather a nice time breaking into chests to gather up money, petting dogs, and getting absolutely blotto in the wine cellars. Also at one point I walked into a fire to see what would happen and got burned. So there’s some regal advice for you.

All that without getting into the kingliest of abilities, like lute playing, executing people, and marrying just about anything in your path. It’s a busy ol’ life, being ruler. Luckily there’s not a lot of pesky actual ruling necessary, since that would just get in the way of being rich and doing exactly what you want.

And yes, as many people correctly pointed out previously, it does look like several of the Ultima games. The eighth (and penultimate) entry in that series came out in the year I was born. Don’t make me make you feel old.

Fit For A King is available now on Steam, for £6.29/$8.99/€7.19 thanks to its 10% launch discount, which lasts until Thursday the 12th of September.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Live out your wildest Henry VIII dreams in upcoming Fit For A King

15

The Weekly News Digest: dragons, zombies, plants, and cybermen

Some of the news that's fit to print

The Weekly Updates Update: mech legs, Mountaintops, and cool UIs

Patch me up

4

Destroy a journal, defend the world in upcoming If Found...

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Weekly News Digest: dragons, zombies, plants, and cybermen

Some of the news that's fit to print

The Weekly Updates Update: mech legs, Mountaintops, and cool UIs

Patch me up

4

Destroy a journal, defend the world in upcoming If Found...

1

Creature In The Well rattles into stores

4