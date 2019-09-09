The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Streets Of SimCity can now run on modern PCs thanks to fan tinkering

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

9th September 2019 / 1:32PM

Remember Streets Of SimCity? No? Wouldn’t blame you, mate. Back when SimCity was taking over the world, Maxis were having some bright ideas of how to capitalise on that. Thus, you had games like Streets Of SimCity letting you drive about your own SimCity 2000 world in a gun-toting Volkswagon. It was neat, but it was a bit naff, too.

Aleksander “Alekasm” Krimsky’s SimStreetsX brings the ageing motor spluttering into 2019. Streets of SimCity might not be a cherished classic, but hey – at least you can now bounce around a chunky interpretation of your favourite town on Windows 10.

SimStreetsX builds off Krimsky’s work bringing SimCopter up to snuff three months ago. Helicopters being objectively better than cars, SimCopter is probably more worth your time 20 years later.

Like Streets, SimCopter let you port a Sim’d City over and fly around a metropolitan mess of your own making. It’s still janky as hell, but SimCopter lets you put out fires, blast evacuation warnings from a megaphone, and run around as a wee man on foot. Brilliant stuff, that.

Streets of SimCity also never had a questionably-homophobic easter egg generating dozens of speedo-wearing “himbos” flaunting fluorescent nips as a protest against working conditions at Maxis, so there’s that.

Both games use very similar codebases, making Streets of SimCity a little quicker to bring to Windows 10. SimCopter took three months to update, responding to a four-year-old challenge by YouTuber Lazy Game Reviews. Streets, for comparison, only took a week to pull apart – the months between releases largely spent making Copter’s modern update better.

It’s properly impressive that SimCity left such an impression that plug its cities into entirely different genres was seen as a worthwhile endeavour. There’s something quite lovely about the idea of taking a low-res urban area and pulling it into a chunky 3D space, even if it does turn out sterile and broken. Victims of their time, really.

It’d be lovely to check out my Cities: Skylines sprawls from ground-level. With the way my cities keep falling to viral outbreaks, it might even make a worthy successor to Left 4 Dead.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Freelance writer, game designer, mech pilot. Made a game once. Well chuffed.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Sim City 2000 Is 20 Years Old And Free

69

My Favourite Art Style: SimCity 2000

Dimetric!

21

Gaming Made Me: Sim City 2000

95

The Very Important List Of PC Games, Part 2/5

252

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Can't Stop Playing: Wilmot's Warehouse

Reader beware, you're in for a ware(house)

World Of Warcraft Classic lagged up by DDoS attacks this weekend

4

Glide around Dark Souls in this delightful museum of videogame levels

6

Have You Played... The Last Express?

"We're the ones who will suffer. Not the politicians."

31