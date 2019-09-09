Unrailed! enters early access, places awkward punctuation in headline

The up-to-four-friends scene is having a good time these days, with no end of brawlers gracing living rooms across the land. Should you tire of knocking each other about in arenas though, blocky co-op train-enabling sim Unrailed! might be a nice change now that it’s entered early access.

Players carve a path and build a track for their wee train as it chugs across a procedurally generated blockworld, ideally in that order. A trailer and thoughts lie below.

Developers Indoor Astronaut promise online and split screen co-op, a 2 vs 2 competitive mode, and a day and night cycle as you scurry across a handful of distinct biomes. I’m intrigued. Party games tend to be frantic, but this looks a tiny bit more measured. Digging and gathering and plonking down slices of track looks like a small piece of Minecraft, and its obvious reliance on team co-ordination draws a comparison to Overcooked. Among its challenges is the unexplained “master random encounters with its inhabitants”, suggesting a few spanners in the works too.

I’m wondering how “all or nothing” it is, though. I mean, your train is either derailed or not, right? There’s not a lot of room for trains to be a little bit crashy but still get there and mack in the street with Sandra Bullock.

Unrailed! is available now on Steam for £13 / €16 / $17.