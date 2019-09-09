The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Unrailed! enters early access, places awkward punctuation in headline

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

9th September 2019 / 9:05PM

The up-to-four-friends scene is having a good time these days, with no end of brawlers gracing living rooms across the land. Should you tire of knocking each other about in arenas though, blocky co-op train-enabling sim Unrailed! might be a nice change now that it’s entered early access.

Players carve a path and build a track for their wee train as it chugs across a procedurally generated blockworld, ideally in that order. A trailer and thoughts lie below.

Developers Indoor Astronaut promise online and split screen co-op, a 2 vs 2 competitive mode, and a day and night cycle as you scurry across a handful of distinct biomes. I’m intrigued. Party games tend to be frantic, but this looks a tiny bit more measured. Digging and gathering and plonking down slices of track looks like a small piece of Minecraft, and its obvious reliance on team co-ordination draws a comparison to Overcooked. Among its challenges is the unexplained “master random encounters with its inhabitants”, suggesting a few spanners in the works too.

I’m wondering how “all or nothing” it is, though. I mean, your train is either derailed or not, right? There’s not a lot of room for trains to be a little bit crashy but still get there and mack in the street with Sandra Bullock.

Unrailed! is available now on Steam for £13 / €16 / $17.

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

