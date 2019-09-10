Gears 5 collectibles guide - all collectible and component locations

Gears 5 features a full campaign that will take hours to play from beginning to end normally, but is filled to the brim with components to upgrade your hover bot – Jack. These aren’t the only collectibles as there are tons of hidden trinkets which are not immediately obvious to find. We’ve scoured through the entirety of the first act to find all of the Gears 5 collectibles so that you don’t have to do the detective work.

Gears 5 collectibles guide

This guide contains all of the locations of the Gears 5 collectibles and components found so far, with clear directions and images to each one.

A note to begin this guide – make sure that if you’re hunting for Gears 5 collectibles, that you ensure that you have completed the campaign and found all of the components first. The reason for this is that you can only have one save slot active in Gears 5 for campaign missions. If you go back into an older level, it will wipe all progress towards collecting all of the components. This is a massive pain in the backside to have to deal with, so save yourself some hassle and just save these until you’ve completed the game.

Gears 5 collectibles guide contents

Act 1: Shot in the Dark – Gears 5 collectibles

The first act takes place in an abandoned Hammer of Dawn launch base. Wildlife has taken over and the base is about to crumble. There are no components here, but there are a ton of Gears 5 collectibles to be found in this chapter. The first one, in particular, is an absolute pain to find.

Weathered Spectacles location

This one is incredibly easy to miss due to not only how small it is, but also its location. As soon as you have descended from the rope into the waterfall, turn around and head towards the rocks to the back, right of the waterfall. It’s past the ruins and hiding on the rock to the left. You will likely pass this a number of times.

Onyx Guard Challenge Coin location

As soon as you emerge from the water, head down the path to the left of the main path. Right at the end you’ll see the Onyx Guard Challenge Coin lying at the end of this path.

Wellness Advisory Poster

Along the main path, you’ll come across a hall with “Shaft Access” and “Flow” written above it. Head inside, to find some urinals at the end. Turn left to find the poster hanging on the wall to the left of the urinals.

Cog Tags: Fallen Azura Gear

Proceed through the level up to the point where you send Dave to open a door. You’re at the correct point when Baird starts talking about strange data. As soon as the second door opens, head straight forward into the next room. On the right as you enter it, there’s a small gathering of guns and ammo. In amongst those are the Cog Tags.

Chairman’s Wristwatch

From the door that Dave opens, turn left and head upstairs. There is a room to the left, which has some computer banks. Follow this room around and you’ll find a small office with the Chairman’s Wristwatch on the desk to the right.

Lightmass Missile Strike Authorization

From the room where you fight the first Scion in the game, stick to the left-hand side. You’ll see a door to the left. Head through and follow right to the end. You’ll be in the right room if JD says “Not the commander’s office”. Right at the end of this room is a console with a sheet of paper on it. The paper is the collectable you seek.

UIR Hammer of Dawn Blueprints

After gaining access via Dave to the commander’s office door, right at the back of where you faced the first Scion in the game, there is a room straight ahead of you. This room is easily identifiable by the poster at the back that reads “The UIR MENACE won’t stop until you defeat it”. On the desk is a bundle of papers in front of a globe-like object. These are the UIR Hammer of Dawn Blueprints.

Act 1: Diplomacy – Gears 5 collectables

The second mission begins in Baird’s laboratory. Despite the mess, this chapter is a tame, rather short-lived part of the game. It’s also where you are introduced to the Gears 5 components, but don’t stray too far into the level without picking up the various Gears 5 collectibles. Three of them are found within the confines of Baird’s lab, while the final two are in the second part of the level.

Act 1: Diplomacy Component locations

Inside the armory, lying on the table.

Inside the armory, head around the back to find a locker with “Reed” on it. It’s inside the locker.

Photograph of Kilo Squad

From the start of the level, turn left and go towards Baird’s desk. There is a small photograph on the desk that should be relatively easy to spot.

Mark 3 Lancer Blueprint

Follow Baird further into the laboratory and you’ll find some boxes on the left, marked as “Medical”. The blueprint that you seek is on top of it.

Trauma Record – Marcus Fenix

Walk past Baird before going into the testing facility and you’ll find a discarded Chinese takeaway box lying on a steel box. Beside it is the Gears 5 collectible that has Marcus Fenix’s medical report.

Gym Notice to Trainees

After the cutscene where Fahz gets slugged in the face, turn to the left and look at the wall. You’ll see a notice here that you can pick up that goes into detail about how Fahz has been expelled from the bi-weekly CQB training program. Why this is a Gears 5 collectible, I will never know, but it’s certainly an amusing read.

DBI Marketing Brochure

Just before pushing the button that goes into Jinn’s office, you’ll see some grand paintings in a rather fancy looking lobby. On the bench to the left of the door, you’ll see a discarded pamphlet just lying there. This turns out to be a marketing brochure for Baird’s business venture.

Act 1 – This is War – Gears 5 collectables

Well, this rescue mission went off to a great start. Not only did your whirlybird take a rocket to the hull, but you’re now stuck in among the wreckage as a bunch of Juvies descend upon you to rip you to pieces. This is quite the long one with a lot of hidden Gears 5 collectibles, and one that is a little out of the way.

Act 1 – This is War components

After fending off the Juvies, head from “The New Emphyran: 20th Anniversary Edition” to the other side of the room, through the door threshold. It’s close to the wall. If you duck through the broken wall, you’ve gone too far.

Head upstairs after defeating the first wave of normal Locusts. It’s in the middle of the copy room.

Heading downstairs after the friendly COG shoots at you, take a detour to the right of the staircase and investigate the wall nearby for 3 component points.

After being asked if you came to rescue the civilians, head into the small room straight ahead and look to the right.

After the mid-mission checkpoint, instead of heading left into the wreckage, head right to the broken bridge. Use Jack to bring over the component.

When you’ve fended off the Juvies in the town, look for a shop named “All that Juice”. Head inside and all the way around to the openable container.

COG Tags: Fallen Raven Pilot

Just steps from when you start the mission, head to the body in front of you to find the first Gears 5 collectible of this mission.

The New Ephyran: 20th Anniversary Edition

Head into the copy room just inside of where you start the mission and look to the desk on the left-hand side. It should be on the desk and have Jinn on the front cover.

Seditious Literature

Head upstairs after shooting the Locusts in the office and you’ll see some more desks in the newspaper office. On one of the desks is a sheet of paper with a red “Seditious” notice stamped on it.

Settlement 2 Welcome Package

After having the run-in with the friendly COG soldier and seeing the civilians that need to be evacuated, there is a room to the left, close to where the spare ammunition is. On the table to the right as you enter is the brochure.

Storied Embry Star

This Gears 5 collectible is very easy to miss. After defeating the two Pouncers, don’t go through the gate just yet. Instead, head to the building where the Scion emerged from and head upstairs. Towards the back wall, there is a chest of drawers and a broken vase. In the open drawer is the Embry Star.

COG Tags: Fallen Gear at Condor Crash

Upon entering the doors to the mid-mission checkpoint, head to the left and towards the crashed condor. In amongst the wreckage, you’ll find the tags. If you come to a door on the right, you’ve gone too far.

Seran Colossus

After being ambushed by the Juvies, there are several shops. Look inside the bookshop and to the table with books towards the front, with the gold statues reading books. One of them is the book you seek.

Act 1 – The Tide Turns – Gears 5 collectables

Things turned to hell when the leeches turned up. Now you have to escape the settlement, find your separated friends, and pick up some nifty gear along the way. Then there’s the Gears 5 collectibles that you can find along the way.

Act 1 – The Tide Turns components

From the beginning of the level, head inside the coffee shop and around the back into the kitchen to pick this component up.

After picking up the Stim, run through the fire with the ability enabled. Head onward until you can see a shop on fire called “Blooming Wilds”. Use the Stim to run through the fire and pick up the component inside.

Head into the delivery point by the Hotel and before opening the double doors, circle around and lift up the garage door. On the vehicle parked next to it is a component.

Heading into the theatre, turn left towards going into the dressing room, then turn right to the storage facility with the top hat. Use Jack to fish out the component.

Memo to Bohma Staff

When you reach the delivery point with a sign that says “Staff Only” on the front, head down the stairs on the left and climb up the open hatch. Walk all the way around to find the memo.

COG Tags: Fallen COG at Hotel

There will be a door to open inside the delivery point that leads to a very dark room. Straight ahead of you is a blood trail, leading to a fallen COG soldier. Pick up his tags nearby.

Lost Horse Plush

No matter if you succeeded or failed in keeping the Rejects asleep during the stealth section, you’ll pass through some golden doors. Head underneath the stairs to find the discarded children’s toy, close to a vase of flowers.

Settlement 2 Summer Birth Pamphlet

Head upstairs from the Lost Horse Plush to find a sign that says “Parents of Settlement 2”. Look to the tables next to that sign to find the pamphlet, next to some baby bottles.

Song Lyrics

When you reach the theatre and reunite with Marcus and Kait, head into the dressing room to the left and turn left again into a side room. Look to the table on the right for the lyrics.

Worn Lighter

From the dressing room, head forward until you reach the backstage area. There is a dressing table with a bust on top of it and other trinkets. One of these is the worn lighter.

Octus Canon Scroll Prop

You’ll eventually come to the stage, with the curtains currently drawn. Before opening the curtains, look at the storage crate near the switch for the prop. If you are looking at the switch, it’s to your right and back a bit.

Act 2 – Recruitment Drive

Note that the rest of the images for Act 2 will be coming soon.

Hand-carved Riftworm Flute

Head downstairs as soon as the mission starts. You’ll see a doorway leading into a shop. Look to the till to find the flute.

Ilima City License Plate

Walk down the main road of the town to find a furnace alongside the path on the left-side. Head close to the fire to find the license plate.

Lost Gear Helmet

When you find a giant painted bone on the main path, head into the nearby bushes. Within you’ll find a helmet from a lost COG soldier.

Wooden Toy Lancer

Make your way past the steam vent and a boy will “shoot” his toy lancer at you. He’ll run away, leaving the lancer behind the cement block to the right-hand side of the street.

Major Howl and the Battlin’ Ants

When you reach a shop called “Salvage N’ Trade”, head inside and check the display case next to the lantern. The shop is on the left-side of the main path.

New Village Rules Mandate

At the end of the path, there is a workshop you enter to progress further. Upon entering it, look to the lockers on the left and you’ll see the mandate hanging there.

Note to the Chief

After the vision, walk into the yellow building that’s in front of you. There will be a note on the table.

Norsko’s Letter

Upon arriving at the steam farm, stick to the right of the path. There are some tires, along with a wooden crate nearby. Check the crate to find the letter.

Outsider Skiff Schematic

Make your way back to the first section of town – the bit with the furnace. Upon arriving at the workshop to the left, find the silverback mech and the nearby Gears 5 collectible that’s on top of a container.

COG Tags: Oscar Diaz

Upon leaving the village and entering a garage of sorts, there are some tags in the corner of the room next to a red tool cabinet.

Act 2 – Into the Wild

Grindlift Maintenance Notes

When you come across some train tracks, follow them to the nearby tunnel. There’s a cave south of the tracks and at the end of it there’s a blue COG train, which has the notes.

Faded Photograph

Leave the tunnel and follow the tracks to the train car that’s crashed into debris. A body nearby has the photograph.

Lena’s Journal

Carrying on with the path towards New Hope, there is a small campsite with green tents. Investigating this area will uncover a journal on a snow-covered stone next to the kettle near the fire itself.

Islander’s Lost Earing

Go back to the COG gate you opened and towards the larger gate to the east. You’ll see some kind of vehicle that’s crashed and covered in snow. A nearby skeleton has the earing.