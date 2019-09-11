Assassin's Creed Odyssey adds historian-friendly, combat-free Discovery Tour

Hello there! It’s me again, Gera – Rock Paper Shotgun’s official ambassador of Canada. I’ll be your guide this week on the balmy seas of gaming’s evening news. As the sun sets on England, I get to work – slipping on my traditional Canadian Press-Touque, before I press my ear tightly against my monitor and listen for incoming news. Alice isn’t convinced by my methods yet, but I prefer it to the alternative: letting our blood into Kieron’s sacred skull then waiting for a press release to form in its drying curdles. I won’t get into how we watch trailers.

In any case: Ubisoft has now launched its latest in Discovery Tours, this time bringing the educational mode to Ancient Greece in Assassin’s Creed Origins.

You might remember Discovery Tours from their first appearance almost two years ago in Assassin’s Creed Origins. These are in-game digital tours that let you experience the Assassin’s Creed map without the sensory-overload of combat, stealth assassinations and map node-juggling – a kind of modern classroom experience offering a hefty selection of history.

This time around, tours are led by historical figures like Aspasia, Herodotos, and Barnabas, who walk you across 29 regions of Ancient Greece and through over 300 in-game “stations” that deal in a particular theme: philosophy, daily life, famous cities, myths, and war. There’s also 35 unlockable characters you can roam around as.

Discovery Tour is free for anyone who already owns the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey base game, or alternatively you can buy it as a digital standalone on Uplay for £16/€20/$20.