The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Control devs tease an Alan Wake crossover expansion

Emily Gera

Contributor

11th September 2019 / 6:50PM

There’s already been a lot of talk about the relationship between Remedy Games’ Control and Alan Wake. Control is a game where alternate dimensions have begun creeping into our own, and among the many Easter Eggs that this narrative device allows for are a couple intriguing callbacks to our Alan. These come in the form of Altered World Events, or AWEs – those damned leaky dimensions – and the supporting in-game documents which report on these events. From a secret area that triggers his appearance, to documents that track his movement in the aftermath of the 2010 game. Very curious.

Now in a newly released content roadmap, the developer appear to be teasing an official Alan Wake crossover expansion coming to Control.

So far it’s known only as AWE. Slated for sometime mid-2020, AWE will follow the release of Control’s first bureau-investigating expansion The Foundation. There’s probably something to be read into the fact that Alan Wake and Altered Worlds share the same initials. What’s interesting though is the game’s graphic design. The letters AWE are split horizontally, with art from Control taking up the lower half of text and art from Alan Wake – see that flashlight of his? – in the top half.

AWE, will take Jesse into a new area of the Oldest House, the Investigations Sector, where the Bureau closely examines Altered World Events,” is the only morsel Remedy offers.

Control will also be getting a few free content updates this year. A photography mode which will let you pause the game on the fly and take pics throughout your tour of the paranormal is being added to the game in fall. Later, coming in December is end-game content called Expeditions which sees yer gal Jesse helping Security Chief Arish explore the mysterious Formation and its equally mysterious surroundings. Remedy describes this as one of the harder challenges in the game, which means you’ll need some decent gear and abilities to survive it.

Control’s first expansion, The Foundation, is slated for early 2020. This is a paid expansion that delves into the history of the Oldest House. This time Jesse is going underground at the request of the secretive Board, exploring what exactly lies beneath the Bureau. “Expect things to get weird,” says the developer.

You can find the full roadmap on Remedy’s blog.

Control launched for PC on August 27. Check out our review for the game.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Emily Gera

Contributor

@twitgera

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Control

Taking the Hiss

49

Control is getting more graphics options, including motion blur

21

Thank the creepy fridge gods, Control's PC requirements are now much lighter

18

Hold onto your RTX cards, Control's PC requirements are heavier than its creepy fridge

35

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Asus ROG Strix XG32VQR review: HDR is still a pain in the ass

But the XG32VQR is a great 1440p gaming monitor regardless

1

Fortnite plays Prop Hunt and scoffs tacos in new zones

1

How Outer Wilds built a planet which falls apart

22 minutes to go

11

Gears 5 collectibles guide - all collectible and component locations