The Sims 4: Realm Of Magic is out now on PC

A few months ago I put The Sims 4 back into my gaming rotation in anticipation for the new Realm Of Magic DLC. If you follow my Twitter account at all you might have noticed my predaliction for making Sims based off of 90s sitcom stars, then forcing them down a lucretive career path of non-stop professional gaming. Many die in the process. Jerry Seinfeld died in a house fire one morning after trying to make a grilled cheese sandwich in between streaming sessions. His son George Costanza doesn’t make it either. A casualty of electrocution-while-fixing-a-laptop, George had taken over the family eSports business before being taken by the grim reaper. A commentary on eSports in a post-capitalist society? Perhaps.

But more importantly, I think wistfully, imagine how much better it would have been if they’d also been wizards. The Sims 4: Realm Of Magic is out today.

Realms Of Magic is the Sims answer to Harry Potter, where Sims can learn to be spellcasters and sorcerers in a magical world of just enough plausible deniability to avoid enraging the Voldemort-like legal arm of J.K. Rowling. Magic Sims can turn other characters into objects, or create love potions and curses. The game pack also introduces other new magical stuff like familiars, dragons, magical brooms and wands. But I think it’s best you check out the hour-plus of actual gameplay in the video above for a proper taster.

The Sims 4: Realm Of Magic Game Pack is now available for $19.99 on PC and Mac on Origin.