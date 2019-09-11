The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

The Sims 4: Realm Of Magic is out now on PC

Emily Gera

Contributor

11th September 2019 / 3:14AM

A few months ago I put The Sims 4 back into my gaming rotation in anticipation for the new Realm Of Magic DLC. If you follow my Twitter account at all you might have noticed my predaliction for making Sims based off of 90s sitcom stars, then forcing them down a lucretive career path of non-stop professional gaming. Many die in the process. Jerry Seinfeld died in a house fire one morning after trying to make a grilled cheese sandwich in between streaming sessions. His son George Costanza doesn’t make it either. A casualty of electrocution-while-fixing-a-laptop, George had taken over the family eSports business before being taken by the grim reaper. A commentary on eSports in a post-capitalist society? Perhaps.

But more importantly, I think wistfully, imagine how much better it would have been if they’d also been wizards. The Sims 4: Realm Of Magic is out today.

Realms Of Magic is the Sims answer to Harry Potter, where Sims can learn to be spellcasters and sorcerers in a magical world of just enough plausible deniability to avoid enraging the Voldemort-like legal arm of J.K. Rowling. Magic Sims can turn other characters into objects, or create love potions and curses. The game pack also introduces other new magical stuff like familiars, dragons, magical brooms and wands. But I think it’s best you check out the hour-plus of actual gameplay in the video above for a proper taster.

The Sims 4: Realm Of Magic Game Pack is now available for $19.99 on PC and Mac on Origin.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Emily Gera

Contributor

@twitgera

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Sims 4: Realm Of Magic looks pretty Pottery

22

Assassin's Creed Odyssey adds historian-friendly, combat-free Discovery Tour

5

Civilization 6 launches its dystopian battle royale mode Red Death

13

Wot I Think: GreedFall

Let the greed hit the floor

38

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Assassin's Creed Odyssey adds historian-friendly, combat-free Discovery Tour

5

Civilization 6 launches its dystopian battle royale mode Red Death

13

Wot I Think: GreedFall

Let the greed hit the floor

38

I Love You, Colonel Sanders! is the KFC dating sim you didn't know you needed

16