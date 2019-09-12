The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Mordhau adds a new mode and more importantly, pubs

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

12th September 2019 / 11:30AM

I still play Mordhau almost every night. People are far too good at it nowadays, but thanks to Tuesday night’s update I can now take refuge in a pub. Full modding support is still a ways out, say developers Triternion, but you can now automatically download the maps people have managed to make just by jumping into a server that’s running them. I’m delighted to report that at least some of them involve roleplaying as bartenders.

There’s also a new asymmetrical mode called Invasion, which I’ve only played for a tiny bit. I mentioned there are pubs now, right?

Invasion mode sees one team try to prevent the other from capturing a series of objectives, rather than the push and pull of Frontlines. It’s like Overwatch‘s hybrid mode, where sometimes you’ll be capturing a point and sometimes pushing a cart.

The mode’s been rolled out for the Grad, Taiga and Camp maps, somewhat confusingly integrated into the regular official Frontlines queue. It’s still 32v32 players, and no radical departure, but I’ll take a mildly different slant on chopping. The one game I played was on Taiga, where the red team wound up desperately trying to stop blue from blowing up the mines. The map’s no different, I believe, but the objectives are in different locations so the fighting flows to different places. I’ve played for more than a hundred hours and never been embroiled in a 3v3 fight in the mine’s corridors before.

Taiga in Frontlines mode is notoriously biased in favour of the red bastards, too. I think I’ve literally never lost as them, so it was kind of nice when the mine exploded. Anyway! Pubs!

The late night bartending shift is rough, one guy didn’t like his food while two drunk idiots had a bar fight… from r/Mordhau

I admire Reddit user ExistentialAmbiguity‘s commitment to good bartending, though this does highlight how Mordhau is now in dire need of a “take it outside” voice line. The emotes, voice lines and character customisation we’ve already got do already lead to some delightfully silly characters.

The update also reduced queue times for the ranked duel mode, increased horse respawn speeds, and stopped people from doing that annoying spinny backhand attack. Full patch notes are here.

Triterion say the next map, Feitoria, is “just about ready for release”.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Mordhau

Love cuts deep

62

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

Mordhau Battle Royale tips - how to consistently win Mordhau's Battle Royale matches

Survival of the Zweihander-est

Mordhau game modes - explanations and tips for Frontline, Skirmish, Horde, and Duel Servers

FOR THE HORDE

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Hold on to your virtual wallets, the Vive Cosmos is coming next month for £699 / $699

1

Wilmot's Warehouse's motivational posters are a deadpan anti-reward

Unboxing the message

2

Have You Played...This is the Police?

Boys in blue

2

Dog snuggling is no longer exclusive to Red Dead Redemption 2

3