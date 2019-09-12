Dog snuggling is no longer exclusive to Red Dead Redemption 2

Mysterious canine appreciation Twitter account Can You Pet The Dog? continues to do the lord’s work, bringing forth the good news of which dogs can be virtually pet in video games. And also, I suppose, the bad news of which dogs remain achingly out of reach. So not exactly the lord’s work so much as essentially doing my job. Idunno, dogs!

This week’s addition to the steadily growing list is Red Dead Online. While it’s been out since last year, dog petting has so far only been available to Red Dead Redemption 2‘s single-player campaign.

Rockstar introduced their dog update – PUPDATE? – in the recent Frontier Pursuits patch, hidden among news items about some whatever new specialist something-or-other roles in the whatever frontier. While they were busy burying the lede, CYPTD offered this helpful tweet:

Following an update, you can now pet the dog in Red Dead Online pic.twitter.com/8e8l9n93eP — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) September 11, 2019

Red Dead Redemption 2 you can find the odd dog running around a camp, and even giving him a pat on the head. But it’s ultimately a meek offering of canine interactions. Comparatively, with the appearance of the September update Red Dead Online introduces dogs as camp mates who can be used for protecting your goods against thieves. Traders can train their dogs to warn them against incoming raids, or you can just buy yourself a companion pup from the Wilderness Outfitters.

From the look of it, there are three available dog breeds to choose between: the Beagle-faced American Foxhound, a Chesapeake Bay Retriever, and a Labrador. Once you choose your breed you’ll have a couple different coats to choose from – as in “tan brindle” not dinner jacket. Labs are the most expensive of the bunch and will set you back $400, with Retrievers the second highest. Foxhounds are cheapest but they still have all four legs and are barely used.

It’s unlikely we’ll see any of this on PC, but we’ve reached out to Rockstar just in case.