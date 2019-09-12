The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

RPG Podcast: Heroes of the Brinelands, episode 165

Another crazy misadventure

RPS

Hivemind

12th September 2019 / 7:00PM

Welcome back, brine fans. Our pen and paper RPG podcast is continuing its salty journey to the top of the pod charts with its fantasy tales of bravery and fishmongering. This week, the gang find themselves waking up in the cavernous city-state of Snarlgrove, nursing some terrible hangovers. Can Nate, Astrid and Alice B uncover the events of their previous night in the settlement? Or did they get so blackout wasted that it’s impossible to tell? As usual, the only way to find out is to listen along.

Of course, there will be obstacles for the infamously jazzy trio of adventurers. Not only is their memory impaired, but a strange theft has occurred in the heart of the city, and the king is eager for someone to hunt down the person – or beast – responsible. But even then, Nate will find time to draw another picture of the gang. It’s not as good as the previous 164 illustrations, but we’ll add it to the pile.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who is the true jazz master.

See you next week, brineheads!

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

More by me

