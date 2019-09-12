RPG Podcast: Heroes of the Brinelands, episode 165

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Welcome back, brine fans. Our pen and paper RPG podcast is continuing its salty journey to the top of the pod charts with its fantasy tales of bravery and fishmongering. This week, the gang find themselves waking up in the cavernous city-state of Snarlgrove, nursing some terrible hangovers. Can Nate, Astrid and Alice B uncover the events of their previous night in the settlement? Or did they get so blackout wasted that it’s impossible to tell? As usual, the only way to find out is to listen along.

Of course, there will be obstacles for the infamously jazzy trio of adventurers. Not only is their memory impaired, but a strange theft has occurred in the heart of the city, and the king is eager for someone to hunt down the person – or beast – responsible. But even then, Nate will find time to draw another picture of the gang. It’s not as good as the previous 164 illustrations, but we’ll add it to the pile.

See you next week, brineheads!