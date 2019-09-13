Best PC gaming deals of the week - 13th September 2019

It’s Friday the 13th. Unlucky for some, but definitely not for your trusted deals herald. I am immune to such things. Indeed, I’ve scoured the internet for the luckiest and best PC gaming deals around this week, including some tasty discounts and even a nice freebie, too. I mean, sure, it’s possible that all of the deals I’ve gathered together might suddenly become even cheaper in a day or three – that would definitely be bad luck. But I’ve done my best to find deals that are as fresh and as limited as I possibly can this week, with many expiring in the next 24 hours. As such, most things are only likely to increase in price rather than decrease, which by deals herald logic means they must be absolutely 100% good deals. Besides, what better way to avoid all that bad luck swimming around outside than by kicking back with some lovely, cheap games?

Game deals

If you’ve been weighing up whether to take a chance on Spiders’ new RPG GreedFall, then maybe GamesPlanet‘s current deal of 14% off (or 10% off for those in the US) will help sway your decision. Or maybe you’ve been doing some keepie-uppies trying to decide whether to get Konami’s eFootball PES 2020 or wait until FIFA comes out. Well, why not break your endless kick up and score an early goal with 20% off the former?

There’s also 71% off Little Nightmares‘ complete edition, which includes the base game and its Secrets of The Maw expansion, plus a very tasty 40% off (or 47% off for US folks) on the delightful Katamari Damacy Reroll. Or, if you’re in the mood for something even more chill and laidback, then how about 30% off My Time At Portia? That’s just one of the many Team17 deals going on this weekend, so if you fancy some cheap Overcooked, Worms or Yoku’s Island Express, then just click that Team17 deals link.

Then again, I’d imagine a lot of you will probably be wanting to play Borderlands 3 this weekend, so if you haven’t already taken the plunge, then why not grab it on a good-ish deal? Fanatical, for instance, have it at 10% off for European players, but GamesPlanet are giving UK and US buyers £5 / $6 cashback to spend on other games in their store. That means that UK buyers are technically paying the same amount as they would at Fanatical, only you’ve now got an extra five quid credit to spend on something else (one of the deals I’ve described above, perhaps?).

There are plenty of other shooty fun times to be had outside of Borderlands, though, including 75% off the Binary Domain Collection and a whopping 78% off Vanquish and Bayonetta (which is also 78% off). For those that prefer their gun battles to play out in polite turns, though, then how about 68% off Valkyria Chronicles Remastered?

If you’d rather heal wounds instead of creating more of them, however, then you’ll also be pleased to hear that Fanatical are also currently doing 52% off Two Point Hospital. Hurry, though, as this deal is only live for another 24 hours or so.

I like free stuff? Do you like free stuff? Well, those nice folks at Humble sure like free stuff, because they’re currently giving away the Endless Space Collection for absolutely nadda. All you have to do is sign up to the Humble newsletter (which you can immediately unsubscribe from after you’ve got the game). And if you’ve already signed up, then you don’t have to do anything at all! Easy peasy. Plus, if you really dig Endless Space, then Humble are also doing 75% off Endless Space 2 right now as well.

For those of you who prefer your space games to be a bit more colourful and lighthearted, then you should probably space hop over to Astroneer, which is currently 25% off. Slime Rancher‘s a space game, too, right? Well, it is for the purposes of this particular segue, because that, too, is 50% off right now.

Blasphemous, on the other hand, definitely isn’t a space game, but this new Souls-y Castlevania-like has a nifty 10% off sliced off its price right now, so why not give it a go? Our vid bud Matthew’s been enjoying it very much and will have a video review of it up on the RPS YouTube channel later today.

Plus, don’t forget that you can get Battletech for just $12 at the moment if you sign up for a Humble Monthly subscription. You can cancel it straight away and still get this month’s games to keep for absolutely nothing if you don’t fancy making it a regular thing, too, so if that sounds like your idea of a good deals time, you can sign up for Humble Monthly right here.

UK deals:

It may not be a brand-new Super card, but MSI’s GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming GPU is now just £440 over on Ebuyer, making it one of the cheapest Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 cards around. You also get free copies of Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood with it, too, making it even better value for money. If you are after an RTX 2070 Super, though, then this Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Super Windforce OC from Overclockers is your next best bet, as you can now get it for £50 off at £500. It’s expensive, yes, but if you’re looking for an entry-level 4K graphics card right now, this is the best graphics card to get.

Box are also doing a very nice £220 off HTC Vive Pro Starter Kits at the moment, taking its usual price of £1120 down to ‘just’ £899. Just remember, though, there’s also the Vive Cosmos coming just round the corner for even less next month, so don’t say I didn’t warn you.

In the market for a 2560×1440 monitor? Well, Acer’s Nitro XV272U is down to £360 over on Box at the moment, down from £465. I haven’t tested this one myself unfortunately, but Acer’s screens are usually pretty top notch when it comes to image quality, and this 27in IPS panel has the added bonus of a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support. If you’d rather get an even higher resolution monitor, however, then Acer’s Predator XB271HK is currently just £470, which is the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. This is the 27in 4K Nvidia G-Sync big brother of our best gaming monitor winning Acer Predator XB241H, so I’m pretty confident its image quality will be similarly brilliant. I should also note that this is a pretty great price for a 4K G-Sync monitor, as there are plenty of 27in 1440p monitors that cost this much, if not considerably more if they’ve got G-Sync.

US deals:

Again, it isn’t a new RTX 2060 Super card, but if you’re looking for one of the best 1440p cards around and fancy a free copy of Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood while you’re at it, then this Zotac GeForce RTX 2060 Twin Fan is currently $30 off if you use the promo code 72SEPSL24 at checkout, taking it down to a nice $320.

Our current best gaming CPU, the Intel Core i5-9600K, is also on sale at the moment for $240. As you can see from our Intel Core i5-9600K review, this is much faster than AMD’s current mid-range processors, although you will need to factor in the cost of a cooler, as it doesn’t come with one in the box.

If you’re looking for a cheap mechanical keyboard, Corsair’s K63 is also down to just $50 at the moment. This tenkeyless one has Cherry MX Red keys and a red LED backlight. For those after a proper full-sized keyboard, though, then turn your attention to the HyperX Alloy FPS, which is now $70 (down from $80) and comes with Cherry MX Blue switches.

Really, though, I’d strongly recommend pluming for one of our best gaming keyboard recommendations, the Fnatic Streak and miniStreak. Both are on sale at Best Buy right now, with the miniStreak going for $76 (down from $90), while the full-sized Streak is $94 (down from $110).

And finally, the excellent Dell Alienware AW2518H is now down to $400, which is the cheapest it’s been for a while over on Amazon. I had a lot of positive things to say about this 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz Nvidia G-Sync monitor in my Alienware AW2518H review, but it was its high price at the time that prevented me from sticking it in our best gaming monitor list over the Acer Predator XB241H. So, if you’re in the market for a super high refresh rate monitor, it doesn’t get much better than the AW2518H.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!