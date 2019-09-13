Remnant: From The Ashes gets a free Adventure Mode

It was just a few weeks back that the devs behind Darksiders III pushed their latest RPG out into the world, a shooty-uppy fantasy universe where magicdudes and RPGremlins have hurtled to Earth and begun trashing the place. Still covered in that talcum-fresh new baby smell, Remnant: From The Ashes has gotten a free update which lets you re-roll its dynamically-generated biome worlds. That means more procedural game content and better gear without having to run through the entire campaign all over again. So that’s nice.

Remnant’s Adventure Mode is essentially a way to scratch that old loot itch, making it easier to grind for the all the weapons and items you may have missed the first time around.

“Players and their teammates can activate the mode from the World Stone in Ward 13,” says Gunfire. From there you can re-roll the Ruined Earth, Rhom, or Yaesha zones and hit some of the old dungeons or world bosses. “In addition to giving players a chance to uncover all of the game’s secrets, all of their progress and items obtained in Adventure Mode stay with their character, so they can keep rolling in order to obtain all of the many weapons, armors, mods, and other items the game has to offer.”

Then next week the dev team will be releasing a new quest. Leto’s Lab is the lab of Leto, a lead researcher at Research Station Alpha investigating a theory on instantaneous travel using those world stones, and some sort of vague experimental science involving the space-time continuum. Naturally, it all goes horribly wrong and you’re left to sort out the mess. Thanks for nothing, science. Point your eye holes here for full deets on the update.

Remnant: From the Ashes Adventure Mode is live right now, with Leto’s Lab set to follow on September 19. Remnant: From The Ashes is available on Steam for £31/€40/$40.