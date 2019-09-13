The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
46

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

13th September 2019 / 1:00PM

Below is a list of ‘30 things wot are blue’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if  “Balaenoptera musculus” was present it might appear as BLNP TRMSCLS . Neptune would be NPTN. 

1. SR GCLGLVS
2. LPSLZ L
3. FM MXB RSC RSS
4. DN SBL
5. T HF LGFL SK
6. CRC
7. BRNN GBTN
8. SPCKSSH RT
9. THV CT RLN
10. HLL RSRMY

11. VNSBLG NS
12. RN TLVN
13. VGR
14. SL TNH MDMSQ
15. GRMMNHL LCT
16. T TSTRN
17. RMM BRDHLLS
18. FC BKLG
19. BG TTP
20. THST RFB M BY

21. RY LBLD
22. SMG L
23. PCK PRSHLMT
24. STL M SFR
25. H PMZ
26. THFRN CHR VR
27. VC TLGS
28. PPRX MTLYHL FFPRTL SPRTLS
29. THB L LTT HCN T RFS N KRT BL
30. THCHR CHFS CNT LGY SPCF CRC MMN DBS

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: WW1 aviation (defoxed by AbyssUK)

a. Scout (Dr. Breen)
b. Roland Garros (Gusdownnup)
c. Camel (phuzz)
d. Drachen (Gusdownnup, Thulsa Hex)
e. Billy Bishop (phuzz)
f. Le Prier rocket (Gusdownnup, unacom)
g. Albatross (unacom, phuzz)
h. Roy Brown/Red Baron (phuzz, Matchstick, AbyssUK)
i. Charles Nungesser (ylla)
j. Zeppelin (AbyssUK, phuzz)
k. Felixstowe (Gusdownnup)
l. Hermann Göring (phuzz, Gusdownnup, Syt)

 

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (46)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Unknown Pleasures: recovery position

Swing low, Iscariot

1

Best graphics card 2019: Top GPUs for 1080p, 1440p and 4K

Playing your cards right

Klei's Hot Lava turns the living room into a deathzone next week

1

Gears 5 collectibles guide - all collectible and component locations

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Unknown Pleasures: recovery position

Swing low, Iscariot

1

Best graphics card 2019: Top GPUs for 1080p, 1440p and 4K

Playing your cards right

Klei's Hot Lava turns the living room into a deathzone next week

1

Gears 5 collectibles guide - all collectible and component locations