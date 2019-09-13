Below is a list of ‘30 things wot are blue’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if “Balaenoptera musculus” was present it might appear as BLNP TRMSCLS . Neptune would be NPTN.

1. SR GCLGLVS

2. LPSLZ L

3. FM MXB RSC RSS

4. DN SBL

5. T HF LGFL SK

6. CRC

7. BRNN GBTN

8. SPCKSSH RT

9. THV CT RLN

10. HLL RSRMY

11. VNSBLG NS

12. RN TLVN

13. VGR

14. SL TNH MDMSQ

15. GRMMNHL LCT

16. T TSTRN

17. RMM BRDHLLS

18. FC BKLG

19. BG TTP

20. THST RFB M BY

21. RY LBLD

22. SMG L

23. PCK PRSHLMT

24. STL M SFR

25. H PMZ

26. THFRN CHR VR

27. VC TLGS

28. PPRX MTLYHL FFPRTL SPRTLS

29. THB L LTT HCN T RFS N KRT BL

30. THCHR CHFS CNT LGY SPCF CRC MMN DBS

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: WW1 aviation (defoxed by AbyssUK)

a. Scout (Dr. Breen)

b. Roland Garros (Gusdownnup)

c. Camel (phuzz)

d. Drachen (Gusdownnup, Thulsa Hex)

e. Billy Bishop (phuzz)

f. Le Prier rocket (Gusdownnup, unacom)

g. Albatross (unacom, phuzz)

h. Roy Brown/Red Baron (phuzz, Matchstick, AbyssUK)

i. Charles Nungesser (ylla)

j. Zeppelin (AbyssUK, phuzz)

k. Felixstowe (Gusdownnup)

l. Hermann Göring (phuzz, Gusdownnup, Syt)