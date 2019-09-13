The Foxer
Below is a list of ‘30 things wot are blue’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if “Balaenoptera musculus” was present it might appear as BLNP TRMSCLS . Neptune would be NPTN.
1. SR GCLGLVS
2. LPSLZ L
3. FM MXB RSC RSS
4. DN SBL
5. T HF LGFL SK
6. CRC
7. BRNN GBTN
8. SPCKSSH RT
9. THV CT RLN
10. HLL RSRMY
11. VNSBLG NS
12. RN TLVN
13. VGR
14. SL TNH MDMSQ
15. GRMMNHL LCT
16. T TSTRN
17. RMM BRDHLLS
18. FC BKLG
19. BG TTP
20. THST RFB M BY
21. RY LBLD
22. SMG L
23. PCK PRSHLMT
24. STL M SFR
25. H PMZ
26. THFRN CHR VR
27. VC TLGS
28. PPRX MTLYHL FFPRTL SPRTLS
29. THB L LTT HCN T RFS N KRT BL
30. THCHR CHFS CNT LGY SPCF CRC MMN DBS
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s geofoxer theme: WW1 aviation (defoxed by AbyssUK)
a. Scout (Dr. Breen)
b. Roland Garros (Gusdownnup)
c. Camel (phuzz)
d. Drachen (Gusdownnup, Thulsa Hex)
e. Billy Bishop (phuzz)
f. Le Prier rocket (Gusdownnup, unacom)
g. Albatross (unacom, phuzz)
h. Roy Brown/Red Baron (phuzz, Matchstick, AbyssUK)
i. Charles Nungesser (ylla)
j. Zeppelin (AbyssUK, phuzz)
k. Felixstowe (Gusdownnup)
l. Hermann Göring (phuzz, Gusdownnup, Syt)