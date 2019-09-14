Discord will end subscription games access next month

Chat app Discord is shuttering its Nitro Games catalogue next month. Subscribers will no longer be able to access a library of games as part of the service, which included titles like Battle Chef Brigade, Tyranny, and the first couple of Bioshocks. Apparently, the “vast majority” of subscribers never played the games, so Discord have decided to discontinue the approach. Makes sense, though I’m assuming that those shunning Battle Chef Brigade had already played it elsewhere, because that game rules.

In a blog post optimistically titled “What’s Coming For Nitro,” Discord announced that the games are leaving on October the 15th.

The Nitro subscription, which costs $10 per month, offers other enhancements to the otherwise-free Discord experience, like animated emojis and the ability to upload bigger files. Discord say they’re going to “double down” on that in lieu of access to the games, announcing higher quality streaming to your pals the ability to chuck 100mb files at them, among other tweaks. But they do add that those who were around for access to the library will be able to cancel their subscriptions and ask for a refund.

Those folks aren’t exactly starved for choice when it comes to other game subscription services, with Uplay+ recently joining the likes of Xbox Game Pass and Origin Access.

Nitro subscribers still have access to the library for the next month or so, which is more than enough time to bash your way through Battle Chef Brigade. Any games you’ve picked up through Discord’s store (remember that?) aren’t affected by any of this.