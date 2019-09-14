Sea Of Thieves gets a microtransaction store

Microtransactions have now come to Sea of Thieves as part of it’s September update, introducing parakeets that’ll set you back just under 500 Ancient Coin – that’s digital piratespeak for about five quid, or alternatively however long it takes you to grind the Ancient Skeletons who drop the currency. Hey man, just because you’re a pirate doesn’t mean you can’t partake in that crazy work-a-day world called capitalism.

The Pirate Emporium, as the new microtransaction store is called, will be updated every month with new stock. Right now there’s your standard cosmetic bits-and-bobs: emotes like a jig and a coin flip, pet monkeys and parrots and pet clothes, along with ship cosmetics, and so-called “heritage items” – themed pieces from old Rare games. Currently on offer is a Banjo-Kazooie set consisting of seven pieces: a figurehead, hull, sails, capstan, wheel, flag, and cannon.

The in-game currency can be bought in bundles in the game, which range from 100 Ancient Coin for $1.49 (or just over a quid) to 4050 Coin for $34.99/£28. You can check out full bundle prices, helpfully compiled by community site RareThief.

But while you won’t have to use real-world money in the game, we’ve yet to find out just how often Ancient Coins are expected to drop. Ancient Skeletons are described as rare, but just how rare is unclear.

“Finally we are proud to announce the grand opening of the Sea of Thieves Pirate Emporium,” said the developer in its update reveal video. “This store is the home of new and exclusive items which can be yours in exchange for Ancient Coins, a new currency in Sea of Thieves which you can purchase with your hard-earned, real world cash.

“There’s also a small chance of finding rare Ancient Skeletons in the world who carry bags of Ancient Coins on their backs.”

We’ve reached out to Rare about just how farmable in-game currency is, and will update when we hear back. In the meantime, you can check out all the new updates to Sea of Thieves in the video above.