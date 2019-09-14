What are we all playing this weekend?

It’s the penultimate weekend of the summer so I of course implore you to spend your daytime outside soaking up as much as you can before autumn sweeps us indoors and entombs us in jumpers and blankets, forcing hot cocoa down our throats. God, autumn will be good, as much as I’ll miss summer.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee I’ve not actually got any solid plans for this weekend, but I suspect I’m going to get sucked into trying Borderlands 3, because of all the pretty colours and whatnot. Alice L This weekend I think I’m finally going to play Alan Wake properly, and also play more Control, in and around decorating parts of my house. There’s going to be a lot of waiting for paint to dry so I’d like to have something fun to do in the meantime. Alice O I think I’m near the end of Control. Still enjoy exploring this shameless SCP rip-off. Still finding the combat to be, at best, present. I’m also trying to finish up some tricky Destiny 2 challenges and chores (flawless raids, a few god rolls) before the new expansion hits and those go forgotten in the torrent of newness. Astrid This weekend, I won’t be playing GreedFall, which I’m bloody relieved about. Instead, I’m probably gonna get a cheeky few sessions in of Wilmot’s Warehouse in. There’s this method of organising my warehouse that I want to try where I arrange everything based on what emotional response each object elicits within me. I’m calling it hypnagogic categorization, because I’m a prick. Brendan I got lured back into Subnautica last weekend and have resumed a salty old saved game. So I’ll be spending my Sunday delving into scary underwater trenches and munching on lantern fruits to calm my nerves. It’s soooo gooooood. I don’t know why I stopped playing this, but I’m real glad to be back in the xenosea. Dave This weekend I’m having some much needed time with a dog to distract me from things, but when not throwing a ball at a dog who always wants to play fetch, I will probably be sinking some more time into Gears 5, which has been surprisingly decent throughout the campaign. Don’t think I’ll stick with Horde or Escape for long though as the autumnal releases are now upon us. Graham I’m going to play more Overdungeon, which is like someone made a game with all the fun and flashing lights of a Slay The Spire but without any challenge. Like the Peggle of CCGs. Just crushing dragons with hundreds of baby chicks and numbers whooshing all over. I might love it. Katharine The fight to finish Medieval Hogwarts Simulator (aka Fire Emblem) before silly season starts continues this weekend. I’ve made quite a bit of progress in the campaign this week, but it’s still hard to judge just how much there is to go before the big finale. Either way, I’m having a very good time with it, and I really hope everything turns out all right for my Blue Lion lads. Matt I’ll probably be bumbling round Borderlands with a bud, while feeling guilty about ignoring my £50 Switch copy of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Matthew I’m Nate’s Borderlands 3 co-op buddy for the weekend, although he seems way more into his AI ant companion. I mean, it’s understandable, it is a damn fine ant. Nate Trapped in borderlands, pls send help. Ollie Oh, aside from Borderlands 3, you mean? Well, I, uh… I thought maybe I’d load up some… Oh, there’s that game that I’ve been meaning to… Ahh, who am I kidding? There probably won’t be a solitary minute of my day that’s not spent either eating, sleeping, or causing endless mindless destruction with my favourite Siren Vault Hunter. Sin I’ve been on a bit of an interactive fiction tear these last few days, but between American Election and Eliza, I might want to play something that doesn’t dig into my heart and spill out something raw. So, I’ll probably be trying to survive the first story arc of Star Traders: Frontiers as a pirate forced to sidestep into diplomacy for the good of the galaxy. I’ve lost too many good gunners and e-techs to those damn political favours.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?