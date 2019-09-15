The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Prayer-based RPG Churchgoers descends into stores

Jay Castello

Contributor

15th September 2019 / 9:00PM

There’s a number of things on your to-do list in the teal world of Churchgoers. Learning new prayers to better navigate the world, avenging your sister’s murder, and trying not to fall asleep on the bus. That last one is probably, and understandably, the hardest one, as demonstrated by the launch trailer below.

I love this character’s little eye, expressive even without a face to call home. I also love that all the characters have different scratchy, warbly voice sounds as their dialogue comes up and all of them are horrifying to varying degrees.

The game is described as a “turn-based RPG where it’s never your turn,” which I confess to not fully following, but it looks like you’ll need to focus on dodging attacks rather than performing your own.

Outside of combat – if you can call it that when you’re mostly trying not to get hit – there’s puzzles to be solved and people to chat with to find out more about this strange world. And some guy called the Priest of Ash to confront, presumably for having such an ominous name.

You can download Churchgoes from itch.io for $10, or from Steam where a launch discount puts it at £6.47/$8.99/€7.37 until Friday the 20th of September.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Find your place in Pine's ecosystem of intelligent animals

3

Games industry should contribute to research into 'problem gaming', Parliament report recommends

15

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Darling demons, creepy chambers, and enormous ears

2

This, Too, Has Passed is the pensive remix to a virtually unobtainable game

8

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Find your place in Pine's ecosystem of intelligent animals

3

Games industry should contribute to research into 'problem gaming', Parliament report recommends

15

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Darling demons, creepy chambers, and enormous ears

2

This, Too, Has Passed is the pensive remix to a virtually unobtainable game

8