The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Darling demons, creepy chambers, and enormous ears

Jay Castello

Contributor

15th September 2019 / 3:29PM

Weaving Tides

Screenshot Saturday! A day for seeing what’s going on with some games that are currently in development, and appreciating them for just what they are right now as well as what they might eventually be. This week: a happy little demon pal, a little combat improvement, and one very fluffy sheep.

Today’s mandated friend critter is this enthusiastic little thing from Memorial:

Memorial is a game about a dying society, in which you apparently both “Discover the histories of the remaining survivors” and “confront the haunting Graves and mighty Kindred determined to end your journey.” I couldn’t tell you which one is depicted here, mostly because I suspect the latter but I really want it to be the former.

You can find out more, including the fact that you’ll be playing as a wizard with the excellent name ‘Punk’, at their website.

I like this glimpse at Signalis because it shows off a nice tweak the developers have been working on while also admitting that game development is a lot of stuff that you can’t show off in a fancy Tweet:

Signalis is a survival horror game and I’m going to move on from it as quickly as possible because I watched the teaser trailer on their website and it was too spooky. Luckily, Dominic already wrote about it for me.

For balance, here is a second pal, this time a very audiologically gifted sheep.

You can befriend them via Weaving Tides, a game about flying a fabric-y dragon and using its tail to stitch up puzzles and enemies alike. Or if you prefer you can just embroider to your heart’s content in the creative mode, which is something I’ve never seen digitised before. You can see it up there in the header image, and keep up with the game until its planned release next year via its Steam page.

Bonus this week is some incredibly satisfying cloth physics:

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Sci-fi survival horror Signalis's debut trailer is chilling

10

Games industry should contribute to research into 'problem gaming', Parliament report recommends

4

This, Too, Has Passed is the pensive remix to a virtually unobtainable game

7

The Weekly News Digest: are you A. Wake?

Read all about it!

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Games industry should contribute to research into 'problem gaming', Parliament report recommends

4

This, Too, Has Passed is the pensive remix to a virtually unobtainable game

7

The Weekly News Digest: are you A. Wake?

Read all about it!

Overcooked 2 goes to the circus in its latest DLC