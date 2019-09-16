Borderlands 3 Shift Codes & VIP Codes [NEW CODES]: redeem these unique codes in-game for free Golden Keys and VIP Points

Borderlands 3 Shift Codes and VIP Codes have been all the rage these past few days after the launch of Gearbox’s latest toweringly-high-octane looter-shooter. Whether you’re scratching your head as to what they are and how they work (spoiler: they give you free in-game stuff) or you just want a big list of them to redeem for Golden Keys and other excellent rewards, we’ve got you covered with our Borderlands 3 Shift Codes, VIP Codes & Golden Keys guide.

Borderlands 3 Shift Codes, VIP Codes & Golden Keys

Okay, okay, I know – you just want to get to the Borderlands 3 Shift Codes & VIP Codes we’ve found for you. Go ahead. Go go go!

Now, for those of you still here: don’t worry. I know you’re confused, but you too can share in this fun and free loot. Below the Shift Codes and VIP Codes lists I’ve explained everything about what these things are and how to redeem them. Feel free to use the links just below to skip ahead if you’re unsure.

Borderlands 3 Shift Codes list (Total: 9 Golden Keys)

After scouring the known universe for days, here are all of the Borderlands 3 Shift Codes we’ve found so far. Check below if you want to know how to redeem them.

ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H (Golden Keys: 3) Can only be redeemed through the original Shift site.

(Golden Keys: 3) 9XCBT-WBXFR-5TRWJ-JJJ33-TX53Z (Golden Keys: 1)

(Golden Keys: 1) ZRWBJ-ST6XR-CBFKT-JT3J3-FRXJ5 (Golden Keys: 1)

(Golden Keys: 1) Z65B3-JCXX6-5JXW3-3B33J-9SWT6 (Golden Keys: 1)

(Golden Keys: 1) ZFKJ3-TT6FF-KTFKT-T3JJT-JWX36 (Golden Keys: 1)

(Golden Keys: 1) HXKBT-XJ6FR-WBRKJ-J3TTB-RSBHR (Golden Keys: 1)

(Golden Keys: 1) 5SWBT-X93RW-HHRXB-JBJBB-T63JC (Golden Keys: 1)

Borderlands 3 VIP Codes list (Total: ~18,000 VIP Points)

Ditto with the Borderlands 3 VIP Codes, check out every code we’ve found so far below. And if you’re confused about the difference between Shift Codes and VIP Codes, keep scrolling!

Creator Codes list – Borderlands 3 VIP Codes (Limit: 4 redemptions per event)

EARLYACCESS (500 VIP Points)

(500 VIP Points) COHHVIP (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) BONJWA-BL3LAUNCH (200 VIP Points)

(200 VIP Points) DOKTORFROID-BL3LAUNCH (200 VIP Points)

(200 VIP Points) LARALOFT-BL3LAUNCH (200 VIP Points)

(200 VIP Points) PIETSMIET-BL3LAUNCH (200 VIP Points)

Email Codes list – Borderlands 3 VIP Codes



ALMOSTTHERE (1000 VIP Points)

(1000 VIP Points) ITSHERE (1000 VIP Points)

(1000 VIP Points) JABBER (1000 VIP Points)

(1000 VIP Points) OVERABILLION (1000 VIP Points)

(1000 VIP Points) UNBLINKINGEYE (1000 VIP Points)

(1000 VIP Points) 2KLOVE (500 VIP Points)

(500 VIP Points) ABCEASYAS123 (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) BL3ATE3 (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) BL3WELCOME (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) BUILDURSQUAD (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) CLAPTASTIC (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) DASHERZ (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) DUCTTAPEMOD (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) FIGHT4SANCTUARY (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) FORTNITEXMAYHEM (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) FRESHBOOTY (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) HEYSUGAR (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) JOYPUKE (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) LESSTHANTHREE (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) LOOTLOOTLOOT (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) MADSKILLZ (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) MYMAIN (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) ONTHEHUNT (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) OVERCLOCKED (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) OVERONEBILLION (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) POWERUPEMAIL (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) SOHAPPYTOGETHER (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) BL3REVEAL (100 VIP Points)

Vault Codes list – Borderlands 3 VIP Codes



CHILDRENOFTHEVAULT (1000 VIP Points)

(1000 VIP Points) ITSABOUTTIME (500 VIP Points)

(500 VIP Points) JOYPUKE (300 VIP Points)

(300 VIP Points) AIRLEMAGVIP (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) DIGISTRUCT (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) JVMVIP (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) LOADINGBAR (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) MAYHEM (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) PWR2PLYRS (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) SEVENDAYS (250 VIP Points)

(250 VIP Points) ALLYOURGAMESVIP (100 VIP Points)

(100 VIP Points) BOLVIP (100 VIP Points)

(100 VIP Points) DREAMLANDVIP (100 VIP Points)

(100 VIP Points) GAMEMANIAVIP (100 VIP Points)

(100 VIP Points) GAMEVIP (100 VIP Points)

(100 VIP Points) INTERTOYSVIP (100 VIP Points)

(100 VIP Points) MEDIAMARKTVIP (100 VIP Points)

(100 VIP Points) NEDGAMEVIP (100 VIP Points)

(100 VIP Points) PLAYERONEVIP (100 VIP Points)

(100 VIP Points) SMARTOYSVIP (100 VIP Points)

(100 VIP Points) YOURGAMEZONEVIP (100 VIP Points)

(100 VIP Points) You can only use one of the following codes: FACEBOOKVIP (250 VIP Points) GAMESPOTVIP (250 VIP Points) IGNVIP (250 VIP Points) SHACKNEWSVIP (250 VIP Points) TWITCHVIP (250 VIP Points)



How do Borderlands 3 Shift Codes and VIP Codes work?

So: what the hell are these Borderlands 3 Shift Codes and VIP Codes that everyone is going mad about?

Let’s start with the new Borderlands 3 VIP Codes, because they are indeed new to the series. In effect, VIP Codes are codes (strings of letters and numbers) that you can redeem in one of a couple of different ways in order to earn free rewards. Specifically, redeeming VIP Codes will give you VIP Points, which you can spend on free rewards, including Golden Keys (more on this in a moment).

If you played any of the previous Borderlands titles you’ll probably already know what Shift Codes are, because they work in much the same way this time round. In effect: Shift Codes are a different set of codes which you can enter into a special Shift menu within Borderlands 3 in order to earn free rewards – again, most important of which are arguably those sought-after Golden Keys.

Borderlands 3 Golden Keys & Golden Chests explained

Golden Keys can be used to open great big Golden Chests dotted about the various regions of Borderlands 3. These chests are filled with particularly rare loot, and could contain exactly the upgrades you’ve been searching for throughout your travels. You can’t miss these chests, they’re big and gold and can’t be opened by traditional means, no matter how hard you ground-slam on top of them (believe me).

The obvious one everyone (who has completed the first “act” of Borderlands 3) will know about is the chest that sits aboard Sanctuary towards the back of the ship, near the Fast Travel point. But there are others scattered about elsewhere, and you can’t open them and suck up all that delicious and colourful loot without obtaining Golden Keys.

How to redeem Shift Codes and VIP Codes in Borderlands 3

There are a couple of different ways to redeem these Borderlands 3 codes, but the all-in-one best approach is to use the Borderlands VIP site. You’ll need a Shift account in order to do any of this, so if you don’t have one then simply follow the steps that appear after you click on the “Login/Sign Up” button at the top of the page. It takes less than a minute to sign up.

Once you’re logged in, to redeem any code simply hover over “Insiders” at the very top of the page, and click “Redeem Code“. Then click on the type of code you’d like to redeem. Shift Codes have their own section, but VIP Codes are split into different sub-categories such as Vault Codes and Creator Codes, so make sure you use the right option for each code.

You can also redeem Borderlands 3 Shift Codes in-game from the main menu. Under “Social” you’ll find a “Shift” menu. Once you’ve logged in there, you can redeem Shift Codes (not VIP Codes though) and also view your reward history at any time.

And that’s everything we know about the various Borderlands 3 Shift Codes and VIP Codes on offer to players. But be sure to check back every so often! We’ll always put the newest codes right at the top of our lists so you can quickly see what else has been discovered.