The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
6

Have You Played... Copter?

Click-click-click

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

16th September 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

Speak not to me of your Flappy Bird, childling. I only sup from the finest Flash cup. In here? Why, it’s fully liquidised Copter. Please, have a taste. Ah yes, I can tell from your crinkling nose and gurning, twisted mouth that you do not see anything special about this crude single-click game of helicoptering through a simplistic cavern of lime green walls. Please, go away now, you’re depressing me.

Ah, how could the childing ever understand? Copter was our release, our craze. In my antiquated school, full of priestly ill-will and endless talking about “discipline”, there was a study hall with some computers. New age devilry that called to us, sexy grey boxes of distraction. Copter was one of the games we could play on it. You left-click and hold to move up, and release to fall down. Try to beat the score I just got: 607. You can do it.

We enjoyed this minigame of floating and crashing, at least until the IT technicians were instructed to block the Flash websites we would graze upon. In the endless arms race between teacher and pupil, this simply led to us discovering what a “proxy” was. Today, I know how to watch US Netflix from Spain. And it’s all thanks to Copter.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Monday Papers

Read more

Prayer-based RPG Churchgoers descends into stores

2

Find your place in Pine's ecosystem of intelligent animals

3

Games industry should contribute to research into 'problem gaming', Parliament report recommends

32

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Monday Papers

Read more

Prayer-based RPG Churchgoers descends into stores

2

Find your place in Pine's ecosystem of intelligent animals

3

Games industry should contribute to research into 'problem gaming', Parliament report recommends

32