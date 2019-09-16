The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Over 112 million dirt enthusiasts are playing Minecraft every month

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

16th September 2019 / 4:31PM

For whatever reason, Minecraft had a bit of a moment this summer. We got on board ourselves, with Nate setting up a pleasant little RPS server last month. It had been a hot minute since I’d last dived into Minecraft, but we had a proper great time: I helped a hermit rescue dogs from the underworld. Nate insisted I build a colossal airship off some naff Soviet-futurism comic series. Usual stuff.

A good time all around, that. Our own wee server might have started to slow down, but it turns out a whole heap of you are still playing Minecraft. Even after ten years, more than 112 million players are popping in every month.

Speaking to Business Insider, Minecraft studio head Helen Chiang claimed over 112 million players are logging into the block-builder every month. She reckons that it might not be everyone’s top pick these days, but millions of folk just can’t help but return to Minecraft.

“What we find is that it’s a game that players keep coming back to,” Chiang told the outlet. “It may not always be the one that’s in the forefront, because there are a lot of great games that continue to come out, but it’s one that they love to return to.”

Chiang doesn’t break down that figure by platform – or the various PC releases, which has two different versions of stock Minecraft plus an Education Edition for schools and such.

But it’s still a lofty figure for a ten-year-old game, and it’s only gotten higher. Minecraft gained a hell of a lot more people in the last year. At the start of 2018, Chiang told Business Insider that Minecraft merely had 78 million monthly players. What could possibly account for such a monumental rise in players?

Bees, probably.

Disclosure: I did a bit of intern work building DLC Mash-Up Pack levels for Minecraft: Console Editions a few years back. A bunch of those maps have since popped up on the Windows 10 edition.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Owns a Steel Battalion controller, is not afraid to use it. Occasional news rascal.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: PixArk

Frankensaurus

21

The very best Minecraft mods 1.14 (and a few for 1.12 too)

Minecraft mods for every mood

Minecraft command list [1.14] - server commands

It's not cheating, honest!

1

The best Minecraft servers 1.14 - Survival servers, Hunger Games, and more

Minecraft servers have come a long way in 10 years...

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Wot I Think: Borderlands 3

The real loot was the friends we made along the way

2

A new Fallout 4 mod lets you pet any dog, any time

Eve Online lifts nullsec blackout, ending experiment into chaos

Steam Charts: Hard Boiled Wisdom Edition

It seemed like a good idea...

7