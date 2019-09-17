The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

A Knights And Bikes cartoon is in the works

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

17th September 2019 / 1:21PM

Delightful friendship-’em-up Knights And Bikes has been blessed by the television gods, as Tiger Aspect Productions have picked up the rights to develop an animated series based on its unsupervised 80s childhood adventures.

Tiger Aspect are a pretty huge production company, and listing their programmes would take a while. Most notably, they’ve adapted both Aliens Love Underpants and Charlie And Lola, the latter making an excellent comparison to Knights And Bikes’s boisterous and cute personality (side note: read the Clarice Bean books, you cowards), and I’m super excited to see how this turns out. It’ll be aimed at 6-12 year olds, but I’ll be surprised if its appeal doesn’t reach beyond that.

I adored Knights And Bikes when I played it for Unknown Pleasures, declaring the game “this perfectly childlike blend of boisterous noise and conviction with delicate feelings and worries and powerlessness.” It’s the adventures of two girls on a Cornish island who go searching for treasure, befriending a goose, riding bikes, fighting ghosts, and splashing in puddles. Our Matt recently took our review copy and fled the office to escape my envy, so you’ll likely hear more about it from us soon. It’s a bit special. No pressure, Matt.

Co-creator Rex Crowle spoke of the deal: “The energy, humour and joy that continually bursts out of TV animation was a large inspiration in creating Knights And Bikes, not just in the way it looks, but also in the themes and tone of the game.”

As the kids say: this. It really does look like a perfect turn of events for everyone.

Thanks to the RPS induction process burning out all memories of my time in libraries, I was somehow unaware that there are already two Knights And Bikes books as well, written by Gabrielle Kent.

Disclosure: I have a cousin who formerly worked as a producer for Tiger Aspect’s owning company, Endemol Shine UK, although I didn’t realise they were linked until researching this post, and now that I think about it I haven’t spoken to her for about ten years and I really should. Also we too used to play in the street and have weird kid adventures in the woods, but I don’t think we fought ghosts or rode bikes.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Double Fine Presents "doesn't make sense" anymore, says Tim Schafer

17

Knights And Bikes starts its Cornish childhood adventure today

12

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Fluffy photographers, damp driveways, and living layers

2

Today: watch us play Phoenix Point, Knights and Bikes, Heaven's Vault & more live from EGX Rezzed

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Football Manager 2020 "throwing down the gauntlet" with eco-friendly box

3

Borderlands 3 Amara build guide: 3 best builds for Phasecast, Phaseslam, and Phasegrasp

Super Saiy-ren Mode

Atmospheric UI-twiddler Nauticrawl clambers out

1

Nier: Automata's sad robots arrive in Final Fantasy XIV next month

12