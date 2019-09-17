The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
12

Nier: Automata's sad robots arrive in Final Fantasy XIV next month

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

17th September 2019 / 2:36PM

You know what Final Fantasy XIV was missing? Existentially depressed robots, probably. Truth be told I’ve never played the MMO. Nor Nier: Automata, for that matter. I’m sure it has all that clever storytelling and philosophical guff you lot say it does, but I never got past the whole “explode yourself to see some robot panties” layer. Really, that’s just how it goes.

But hey! Suppose if I ever chance my mind on either, I can always kill two birds with one stone. Next month’s Shadowbringers update finally brings the two together in the first Yorha: Dark Apocalypse raid.

Shadowbringers patch 5.1, elegantly titled “Vows of Virtue, Deeds of Cruelty”, finally boots up Final Fantasy XIV’s long-teased crossover with android think ’em up Nier: Automata. The Yorha: Dark Apocalypse raid series begins with a 24-player Alliance raid The Copied Factory. With Nier director Yoko Taro (that chap with a moon on his head) directly involved, Square Enix warn things might get a little bit weird.

Vowdeeds isn’t all about gothic robots, mind. The update continues Shadowbringers’ main story with hours of new quests and a new dungeon, The Grand Cosmos, which you can pop into with real or AI pals. Curiously for an MMO, there’s a new New Game+ mode, which lets you jump back into completed quests with your current level and gear. I’m told FFXIV is actually a pretty stunning JRPG, so letting you revisit stories without starting from scratch seems quite nice.

Blue Mages are also getting a major update, upping the level cap and adding new quests. Most importantly, however: musicians can now team up and “create beautiful music” through a new ensemble feature. High praise coming from someone who’s not heard my as-yet-unannounced catgirl ska band.

For a more exhaustive list of what’s new and different in Vows of Virtue, Deeds of Cruelty (that’s still a mouthful), check out this brief rundown over on the Final Fantasy XIV site.

A full changelog will accompany the patch when it drops sometime this October.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (12)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Owns a Steel Battalion controller, is not afraid to use it. Occasional news rascal.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Final Fantasy XIV servers go down as the Patch 5.0 notes roll out

4

Final Fantasy XIV releases Shadowbringers benchmark and Patch 5.0 plans

9

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT punching onto PC as free-to-play

6

Final Fantasy XIV pre-expansion roadmap features a road trip with Noctis

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Football Manager 2020 "throwing down the gauntlet" with eco-friendly box

3

Borderlands 3 Amara build guide: 3 best builds for Phasecast, Phaseslam, and Phasegrasp

Super Saiy-ren Mode

Atmospheric UI-twiddler Nauticrawl clambers out

1

Nvidia's new RTX bundle now comes with a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

1