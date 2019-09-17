Nier: Automata's sad robots arrive in Final Fantasy XIV next month

You know what Final Fantasy XIV was missing? Existentially depressed robots, probably. Truth be told I’ve never played the MMO. Nor Nier: Automata, for that matter. I’m sure it has all that clever storytelling and philosophical guff you lot say it does, but I never got past the whole “explode yourself to see some robot panties” layer. Really, that’s just how it goes.

But hey! Suppose if I ever chance my mind on either, I can always kill two birds with one stone. Next month’s Shadowbringers update finally brings the two together in the first Yorha: Dark Apocalypse raid.

Shadowbringers patch 5.1, elegantly titled “Vows of Virtue, Deeds of Cruelty”, finally boots up Final Fantasy XIV’s long-teased crossover with android think ’em up Nier: Automata. The Yorha: Dark Apocalypse raid series begins with a 24-player Alliance raid The Copied Factory. With Nier director Yoko Taro (that chap with a moon on his head) directly involved, Square Enix warn things might get a little bit weird.

Vowdeeds isn’t all about gothic robots, mind. The update continues Shadowbringers’ main story with hours of new quests and a new dungeon, The Grand Cosmos, which you can pop into with real or AI pals. Curiously for an MMO, there’s a new New Game+ mode, which lets you jump back into completed quests with your current level and gear. I’m told FFXIV is actually a pretty stunning JRPG, so letting you revisit stories without starting from scratch seems quite nice.

Blue Mages are also getting a major update, upping the level cap and adding new quests. Most importantly, however: musicians can now team up and “create beautiful music” through a new ensemble feature. High praise coming from someone who’s not heard my as-yet-unannounced catgirl ska band.

For a more exhaustive list of what’s new and different in Vows of Virtue, Deeds of Cruelty (that’s still a mouthful), check out this brief rundown over on the Final Fantasy XIV site.

A full changelog will accompany the patch when it drops sometime this October.